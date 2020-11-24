Data Fabric Market is Expected to Reach $4.54 Billion by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in volume & variety of business data, rise in need for business agility & data accessibility, and mounting demand for real-time streaming analytics fuel the growth of the global data fabric market. By deployment, the on-premise segment garnered the major share in 2018. On the other hand, by region, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.0% by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data fabric market was pegged at $812.6 million in 2018 and is estimated to hit $4.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in volume & variety of business data, rise in need for business agility & data accessibility, and mounting demand for real-time streaming analytics fuel the growth of the global data fabric market. On the other hand, dearth of awareness related to data fabric curbs down the growth to certain extent. However, significant data growth in developing regions is anticipated to usher in a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

Impact of Covid-19 on Data Fabric Market:

With adoption of “work-from-home” approach by organizations operating in the IT and other sectors during the lockdown, the demand for data fabric has been increased significantly.

Many organizations have undergone digital transformation to ensure business continuity and avail data accessibility from anywhere. This augmented the implementation of data fabric technology.

The healthcare sector has adopted this technology in a rapid pace to carry out remote monitoring and consultation of patients suffering various conditions as hospital and clinic visits have been restricted to extreme cases only.

On the basis of deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.9% throughout the forecast period. .

On the basis of type, the disk-based data fabric segment garnered the highest share in 2018, holding three-fifths of the global market. At the same time, the in-memory data fabric segment portray the fastest CAGR of 26.1% during the study period.

On the basis geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2016. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the market across Europe and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global data fabric market report include Talend, Global IDs., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Splunk Inc., Denodo Technologies, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetApp, SAP SE, and Software AG. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

