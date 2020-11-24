Honoring RISE Award Finalist Andrew Hutchins From Mt. Blue

Andrew (Andy) Hutchins is a dedicated Food Services Director for Regional School Unit 9 in Mt. Blue. He was nominated for the RISE Award and honored by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) as a finalist. The RISE Award (Recognizing Inspirational School Employees ) honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service.

Amanda Barry, Theresa True and Cindy Fortier, colleagues and community members nominated Andy for the award. Here are a few of their thoughts about him:

“No matter how busy he is he is always going to every school in our district to make sure everything is all set and making sure things are running as smooth as possible. When faced with a problem he is quick to resolve. He is committed is roll as Food Director of RSU 9.”

“He excels in everything. He is generous and patient. He has a calming demeanor. Has an excellent can do attitude that spreads to his employees.”

“When COVID reared its ugly head in March Andy was there pushing, working all hours to make sure that we all had a plan to be able to make sure we would be able to get meals to our community children. We had handfuls of volunteers within a day.”

“He is a pleasure to work for/with, the way he treats and acts around people make it easy for people to want to lend a helping hand when there is more work to be done.”

“He is an amazing human who is always pushing forward for the best for the students and his employees.”

When asked what he loves most about his job, this is what Andy had to say:

“School nutrition programs provide such an essential service in our communities. I am blessed to lead a team of foodservice heroes who deliver that service every day with a smile.”

RISE Award nominations were submitted from across the state by local educational agencies, school administrators, educators, professional associations, nonprofits, parents and community members this fall. More information on the Maine RISE Award can be found here the national RISE Award can be found here.