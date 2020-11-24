TRQ LOOMING DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. – TRQ

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) between July 17, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=turquoise-hill-resources-ltd&id=2474 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=turquoise-hill-resources-ltd&id=2474

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the December 14, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the following about its Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia: the stability issues were much more severe than represented and called into question the design of the mine, the projected cost and timing of production; the publicly disclosed estimates of the cost, date of completion and dates for production from the underground mine were not achievable; the “challenging ground conditions” were much more severe than defendants represented, and in fact made it impossible for Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto to achieve those estimates; the development capital required for the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would cost substantially more than a billion dollars over what Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto had represented; Turquoise Hill would require additional financing and/or equity to complete the project; the progress of underground development and of Oyu Tolgoi was not proceeding as planned; and the “key risks” had not been “well understood and managed” but had placed the project schedule and cost into severe jeopardy. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.

