Cephalosporin Market Size to Reach $16.87 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cephalosporin Market generated $13.69 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.87 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 2.6% from 2019 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, value chain, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Increase in incidences of infectious diseases, surge in R&D activities for development of combination drugs, and funding for development of antibiotics drive the growth of the global cephalosporin market. However, fatal side effects and antibiotic resistance create new opportunities in the coming years. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to the need to find effective treatment and carry out drug repurposing, researchers have been evaluating the potential of different generations of cephalosporin for Covid-19.

The supply of active material and ingredients, mainly from China, has been disrupted due to lockdown. Moreover, there has been a ban on import and export activities of pharmaceuticals.

The coronavirus causes damage to cells in the body of infected patients and leads to secondary infections such as pneumonia in influenza patients. In this case, the healthcare professional recommends cephalosporin as well as combination therapies of antibiotics.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global cephalosporin market based on generation, type, route of drug administration, application, and region.

Based on generation, the third-generation cephalosporin segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fifth-generation cephalosporin segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Based on application, the respiratory tract infection segment accounted for the highest market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share of the global cephalosporin market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. However, the sexually transmitted infection segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market, holding more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players of the global cephalosporin market analyzed in the research include Allergan Plc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lupin Limited (Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis International AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





