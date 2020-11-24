Customer Data Platform Market to hit US $6,630.8 million by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Leading Players, Growth Divers, Key Opportunity, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The global customer data platform market segmented based on region was dominated by North America, generating nearly 40 % share of the overall market size in 2018.

Adroit Market Research report on global customer data platform market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global customer data platform market have been studied in detail.

The global customer data platform market size is projected to reach a value of USD 6,630.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 34.5%. Due to the growing demand for determining consumer buying behavior across various industries, the industry is poised to witness high growth. The growing acceptance among organizations of account-based marketing is also anticipated to drive market growth for customer data platforms.

The data lakes market has taken off in a tremendous manner. Cloud-based data lakes dominate most of that development and are rapidly capturing market share from relational databases when it comes to data storage for research. For BI platforms and tools all of this has a major knock-on impact. They must adapt quickly, become smarter and more powerful to handle huge volumes of data from data lakes and other sources, as well as increasing demand for self-service tools that make data and insights available to non-technical users throughout the business.

Smart Data Discovery or Augmented Analytics are an important trend emerging currently. It is focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate many of the processes involved in monitoring, planning for analysis, and gaining insights from data lakes. Moreover, as data analytics and business intelligence are becoming increasingly relevant to teams and departments in the enterprise, specialized tools, products, data models and sources will be needed to meet their needs. A wide range of ad hoc requirements, especially those involving large, complex data streams, is a major factor for the rising popularity of cloud data lake market. It also makes it important for BI systems to have fast and efficient ways to process the data-for example, by using in-memory columnar technology to ease storage constraints while scanning and retrieving data sets.

The global data lake market was dominated by North America. The dominance of this region is a result of the early adoption rate of data lake among industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, and energy and utility. The other factor which has led to the North America generating the largest revenue in 2018, is the presence of major data lake providers in the U.S.

The global data lake market is fragmented with the presence of many global and regional players. These include Microsoft, Teradata, Oracle, Cloudera, AWS, IBM, Informatica, SAS Institute, Zaloni, Koverse, HPE, Cazena, Google, Infoworks.io, Snowflake, and Dremio among others.

