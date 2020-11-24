Pro-Minority Financial Advisor Group Hood 2 Heights Empowering Women Through Passive Income Counselling

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Coaching firm Hood 2 Heights is on a mission to help people belonging to minority communities become financially sound and free.

Oftentimes, hailing from a marginalized community means their people, their culture, and the struggle of their culture are not very well advocated for and represented at administrative levels. It in turn boils down to inequitable opportunities for those marginalized communities, which further represses their trajectory forwards success and wealth. But Hood 2 Heights is helping make that dream a reality for minorities through their expert financial advice services.



The firm has already helped over hundreds of people through its resources which it divulges from its website.



About Hood 2 Heights:



Hood 2 Heights is an informative platform that offers inspiration, hope, and drive for people to make changes in their lives and not settle for what is in front of people. The team at H2H believes that no one should allow their circumstances to dictate their future, and with hard work, dedication, and a vision, anything is possible.



From an impoverished neighborhood in Cleveland, the entrepreneur behind H2H was stuck in an environment of doubt, struggle, and fear. She did not want to become something she would regret, and she knew one day that she would see beyond those walls and make a life that she would be so proud of today. Although it was a difficult road, the alternative life was not an option for her family and she. Success is within reach for everyone, no matter what one has been told or may even tell oneself.



The programs provided at Hood 2 Heights were curated from the desire to show women that it is possible to depend on oneself and not anyone else. By teaching the process of earning money online, thinking like a millionaire, and speaking positivity into the universe, people don’t want to work a 9 to 5 job ever again. Understanding that this shift is possible for people is the first step towards making one's life what they want it to become. Don’t wait for someone to pour into them what they can pour into oneself. People have the power to give oneself all of the happiness they seek and more. Together, we can grow and, more importantly, develop others to do the same. With a community behind them every step of the way, they are not alone in what they will accomplish.



Hood 2 Heights has a mission of empowering women to depend on themselves through the right education, conversations, and services to become financially successful. By minimizing the impact of any doubts or socio-economic barriers that limit them, we envision the women we teach to achieve their dreams of financial wellness and live a life that exceeds expectations. With the roadmap, support, and tools provided to them, they have the power to adjust their life.



Services Offered By Hood 2 Heights:



To name as resources, Hood 2 Heights has published a lot of self-help passive income books throughout the years which target varied income streams.



Readers and aspiring businesses can acquire and purchase those books on the website of H2H. Many people who have purchased their books, studied them thoroughly, and followed all the instructions and hacks religiously have written about their excellent experience and quick effective profit made from business as testimonials available on the website.



To know more, visit the Hood2Heights website.







