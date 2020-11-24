The Powerful and Their Struggle with Life, Love, and Ambition
A real-life narrative of the once-powerful families in American historyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While we know the story of the Kennedy brothers and their history at America’s infamous Oval Office, what’s often unheard of is how their lives have affected that of their children. The book Kennedys in Love is a real-life, harrowing account of the events leading up to the death of the Ambassador Joseph Kennedy, former US President John F. Kennedy, Joseph Junior, and Kathleen.
In a suspenseful and page-turning fashion, the story shines light on Mark and Rosie, as well as the sequence of events that followed years after their death. Rosie met Mark, who, then, fell in love with her after his unforgettable fourteen-year companionship with Kick. Rosie, at that time, was already trying to take part in the investigations aimed at finding the identity of JFK’s assassins. But because she and Mark are already together, Mark also fell within the crosshairs of the same assassins Rosie was looking for.
The author, Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer, came from a prominent family, with ancestors coming from Upper Virginia. Beatrice’s family was known for helping the community there back in 1620. Later in her life, Beatrice founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England and married Stanley Cayzer. Stanley was the grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer, who owns Caledonia Investments and a known nephew of Admiral Lord Jellicoe, second Governor General of New Zealand.
Beatrice’s love for writing led her to the story of the Kennedy’s. But before this novel, she has already published popular titles such as The Princes and the Princesses of Wales and the Rick Harrow novels. Readers have described the book as a tasty and exciting read. Definitely, Beatrice’s storytelling and how she has the narrative into perspective is something that readers can surely look forward to.
