Mark Merritt Joins Melius Investments as Head of Distribution
Announces 20 Person Expansion of Sales TeamLAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melius Investments is pleased to announce that Mark Merritt has joined the firm as its Head of Distribution with responsibility for building out a national sales team to support the aggressive growth plans of Melius. He will also have overall responsibility for business development and relationship management. Mark has extensive experience building and leading national sales relationship management teams.
Melius Investments is a boutique investment firm dedicated to the emerging category of investing known as Ensemble Active Management (EAM). Currently, Melius has 10 high performing investment portfolios covering many of the major US equity asset classes plus ESG offerings. Since their inception, 8 of the 10 Portfolios are outperforming their respective benchmarks with the range of the outperformance being 140 to 2400 basis points1.
According to Mark, “I joined Melius because it gave me an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of the next wave of investment management. This category of investing, and in particular the family of offerings that Melius has built is simply exceptional and will transform the industry.” He added, “I am aggressively looking to build out our sales team to take advantage of the opportunity and I am looking for motivated and experienced sales executives to join our team at Melius.”
Tim Mullaney, President and Founder of Melius stated, “Mark is exactly the type of high impact sales executive I was looking for at Melius. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Melius and I am delighted to have Mark leading the effort.” Tim finished with, “The industry is changing. Traditional active management has been in retreat for a decade, and we plan on reversing that trend. .”
Sales professionals interested in exploring an opportunity should contact Mark at markm@meliusinvestments.com.
Financial advisors, wealth managers, and broker-dealers interested in learning more about accessing EAM Portfolios through Melius Investments, please contact Melius Investments at info@meliusinvestments.com.
About Melius Investments:
Melius Investments is a registered investment advisor and was founded on the principal that investors deserve better. Better performance, better delivery vehicles, better solutions. Melius’ has brought to market the first suite of Ensemble Active Management (EAM) portfolios. Melius’ EAM Portfolios provide advisors and their clients access to solutions that take proven attributes of active management and combine them with principles from machine learning, AI and ensemble methods to create what we believe is the next generation of active management. Please visit www.MeliusInvestments.com to learn more about our EAM Portfolios along with model portfolio track records and important disclosures.
1 Performance information is as of 10/31/20 and is after Melius’ fee of 65 basis points. All EAM Portfolios were launched as Model Portfolios and have been in production from their Inception Date. Model Portfolio performance reflects Hypothetical Performance an investor would have obtained had it invested in the manner shown and does not represent returns that an investor may have actually achieved. Transaction costs are not reflected in performance shown. Hypothetical performance has many inherent limitations. Visit www.meliusinvestments.com for additional information around performance and important disclosures.
Tim Mullaney
Melius Investments
+1 617-686-0800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn