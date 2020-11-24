Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,664 in the last 365 days.

SCYNEXIS to Participate in Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI Conferences

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced the Company’s participation in Piper Sandler’s 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23 to December 3, 2020. The Company will also participate in a panel discussion at Evercore ISI’s 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference taking place on December 2, 2020.

Presentation details:

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference:
Presentation Date: Monday, November 23 to Thursday, December 3, 2020
Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Webcast:
 Link
 
Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference:
Panel Discussion Topic:
 No Fungus Among Us: Addressing an Important Need with Cidara, F2G, and SCYNEXIS
Presentation Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Presentation Time: 11:20 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. ET
 

A webcast of both presentation recordings will be available for 30 days and can be found on the Scynexis website at: https://www.scynexis.com/news-media/events.

About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to potentially help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Our lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, in late stage development for multiple indications, ranging from vaginal yeast infections to life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients. The SCYNEXIS team has deep expertise in anti-infective drug development and marketing, which can be leveraged to advance ibrexafungerp from clinical development to commercialization. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
Tel: (646) 970-4688
ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

SCYNEXIS to Participate in Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.