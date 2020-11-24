View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Announces Issuance of Fabrication, Production, and Export License by Colombia’s Ministry of Health for Cannabis THC and Hemp Derivatives to Supply a Market Growing at 23% annually.

/EIN News/ -- Company already selling hemp seed oil products approved by INVIMA, Colombia’s FDA.



Cali, Colombia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) announces they received notice yesterday from Colombia’s Health Ministry of Resolution 1606 of 2020 issuing Sannabis S.A.S. a Cannabis Derivative Fabrication License. This is one of four Cannabis Licenses needed in Colombia, and the only one issued by the Ministry of Health. This license allows for export of THC and Hemp/CBD cannabis derivatives around the World. Click here to see a copy of the notice.

Sannabis will make further announcements on the issuance of the 3 Ministry of Justice Licenses.

Seed Use License- Seed Bank registers and Certifies Seeds. Coveted since no more license applications accepted. Non-psychoactive (Hemp) License- allows cultivation of < 1% THC Cannabis (Hemp). Psychoactive (THC) License- allows cultivation of > 1% THC.

Although the Seed Use (Seed Bank) License is issued by the Ministry of Justice, it needs to be approved by the Colombia Agriculture Institute (ICA). Sannabis has an ICA site visit this week for approval of their Seed Bank by the Justice Ministry.

The Derivative Fabrication License allows Sannabis to extract cannabinoids, oils, distillates, isolates and to manufacture final products for both national and export markets. The global cannabidiol market size is expected to reach US$ 23.6 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 22.2%, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of cannabidiol (CBD) infused products in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and nutraceuticals along with its medical applications is expected to drive the market over the next 7 years.

Sannabis will expand a state-of-the-art production complex near their grow facilities in Cauca, Colombia’s top marijuana growing region, with a library of proven genetics.

Since export of biomass (dried flower) is prohibited by the Colombian government, Sannabis has a company in Uruguay, Campo de Violetas S.A., that can export BioMass. Earlier this year, Company President and Sannabis co-founder, John Campo, was awarded an Import Permit to the U.S. from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Cannabis from Uruguay. Click here to see a copy of the Cannabis Import Permit. It is important to note, in 2016 Colombia held 40% of the world cannabis quota issued by the International Narcotics Control Board, https://www.incb.org/incb/en/index.html.

Since 2014, Sannabis has been developing, producing, and selling a line of hemp seed oil-based products that are available in Colombia, and being exported to the U.S. For more information visit www.sannabis.co ., major product launches to come. Sannabis is an active member of the Cauca community in cannabis relations, having spearheaded the movement 20 years ago to the economic engine it has become. For a history and timeline of Sannabis, visit https://www.tallerlibre.org/historia

“This fabrication license activates the cultivation licenses, so we should have all 4 by year end, once we get the Seed Bank approved this month,” stated Juan Paulo Guzman, Director of Sannabis S.A.S.

John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc. and co-founder of Sannabis added, “these licenses have added incredible value to our company and allow us to work with pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies wanting to enter the Cannabis space with a licensed supplier of high-quality certified derivatives.”

View Systems, Inc. would also like to report that their Form-10Q for Q3’20 will be filed shortly. The Company has been fully reporting for about 20 years and is completing the Sannabis acquisition. Going forward, with new accountants onboard from Colombia and U.S., we don’t anticipate late filings. Our current accountant has been ill causing slight delays, but a new accounting team will take over going forward to account for sales, assets, and liabilities.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

