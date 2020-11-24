Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Q-3 Revenue up 97% - Company Reaffirms 2020 Revenue guidance of $2.4M

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC:CBMJ) reported year to date Q-3 Proforma revenue of $1.64M and earnings of $638K or $.003 per share. Excluding a one-time gain, the earnings were $157,000 or $.001 per share. On a Proforma consolidated basis, the company grew revenue by 97% year over year 2019 to 2020. The company also reaffirmed the 2020 revenue forecast of $2.4M.

Actual Revenue 2019 - $1.1M

Projected Revenue 2020 - $2.4M

"We are incredibly happy with the results, less than 45 days since we acquired the business. The clients, employees, and consultants are outstanding quality people

and we look forward to a long and prosperous growth for the Company," stated CBMJ CEO Mark Schaftlein.



CBMJ President Brandon Vallorani added: "With our ability to monetize a diversified portfolio of assets based on the apparent election results, we believe the political environment is ripe for solid growth into 2021."



The company operates 47 political/news websites generating 10M page views per month including corporate-owned www.flagandcross.com, www.libertyhub.com, www.store.flagandcross.com.

New sites recently added include www.greatamericanpolitics.com and www.schaftleinreport.com. This is in addition to an opt-in email database of 1.24M subscribers.





About DeDonato Enterprises/CBMJ: DeDonato Enterprises, L.L.C. is a Digital Marketing Agency based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, DeDonato operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of 1.2 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com, and www.libertyhub.com.The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at www.constitution.com. In addition, DeDonato operates a brick and mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/, www.valloranicigars.com, and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism specializes in getting mainstream media cleared including network TV, radio, and digital ads targeting those who wish to take advantage of the incredible investment opportunities that exist in the Media sector. CBMJ owns "LoudMouth News" www.loudmouthnews.com which became the first and longest-running syndicated terrestrial radio news program of its kind. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, and businesses.

