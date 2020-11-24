Allegro MicroSystems to Participate in Wells Fargo and Credit Suisse Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (NASDAQ: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today that President & Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Vig, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. The first, the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit, will take place virtually on December 2, 2020, where Mr. Vig will participate in a fireside chat at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time. The second, the virtual Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference, will take place on December 3, 2020, where Mr. Vig will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.



The live audio webcasts for these conferences can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Allegro’s website (https://investors.allegromicro.com). Archived replays of each presentation will be available on the website after each event.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Katherine Blye

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 603 626-2306

kblye@allegromicro.com