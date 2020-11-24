John Weisel Joins ZRG as Global Leader of Executive Search Firm’s Professional and Technology Services Practice

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest growing executive search firm, announced today that global industry leader John Weisel has joined the firm to be the Global Leader of its Professional and Technology Services Practice.



Weisel’s introduction adds professional services expertise at an opportunistic time, as experts see the sector growing significantly in the near future. ZRG’s Professional and Technology Services Practice has specific industry expertise in Agricultural Technology (AgTech); Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning and Data Analytics; Financial Technology (FinTech) and Blockchain; Cybersecurity; Educational Technology (EdTech); HealthTech and Life Sciences; and IoT and Smart Home Technology.

Previously, Weisel was a senior executive with Ernst and Young (EY) and Accenture, where he built globally integrated management consulting businesses with a primary focus on the financial services sectors across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). At EY, he served as the Americas Leader of the Advisory Services – Connected Growth Platform and as the Global Banking and Capital Markets Sector Leader for the firm. As a senior partner with Accenture from 1993 to 2007, he held various global client and practice leadership roles in its banking and capital markets businesses, including leading its global banking, supply chain, and strategy practices. He also developed its business process outsourcing strategy for the financial services sector.

Weisel believes that ZRG is well-positioned to grow its business by focusing on global expansion.

“We need to have a meaningful presence in places like Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico City, London, Paris, Dubai, and São Paulo,” Weisel said. “I believe we can do this through integration and collaboration of our resources. ZRG has so much to offer beyond executive search: talent acquisition and development, business and technology consulting. I intend to grow those opportunities globally.”

“John Weisel brings amazing knowledge and experiences in professional services management and a network of global contacts that will be incredibly valuable as we continue to accelerate the growth of ZRG,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “The timing is right given the talent opportunities in this rapidly changing sector. John will be focused on the management consulting, business services, and technology services sectors across all industries.”

Weisel said he joined ZRG because the firm is an innovator and remains on the forefront of disrupting the traditional executive search business model through its process accelerators, advanced intelligent analytics, and global footprint to deliver exceptional business value through talent to its clients.

“ZRG is positioned to be a global leader in the sector, and I am excited to partner with Abe and Larry and the core team that we going to build from,” he added. “ZRG’s impressive growth and its position with a strong financial backing, outstanding operating performance, and ample investment capacity make it the ideal firm to join. This will extend my professional experience in hiring hundreds of professional services executives and expand my global network.”

About ZRG

ZRG is the fastest growing executive search firm in the industry. Since 1999, ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way its clients think about acquiring top talent, and for over 20 years, clients have trusted us to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG has been the leader in top-line growth and increasing market share through both its talented workforce and its investments in industry-leading innovations, building talent acquisition tools to support its clients in making better informed and timely talent decisions. The proprietary Zi platform, with its integrated Z Score, Culture Fit Score, compensation tools, and Interview Insights, has improved decision-making and accelerated the hiring process in excess of thirty percent.