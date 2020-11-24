Unwrap the hottest tech deals for Black Friday and all holiday season long at Verizon

Safe and convenient two-day shipping, same day delivery, curbside or in-store pickup available

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is here to help you find, and unwrap the best tech deals for everyone on your holiday list, no matter if you are shopping for family, friends or indulging yourself. With so many options to choose from, Verizon.com/shop is your one-stop shop for our best deals on smartphones, smartwatches and accessories of all kinds this holiday season.



Verizon’s Black Friday deals start on Thursday, November 26, and extend through the weekend.

Black Friday Android smartphone deals

Our best Android phones are up to $1,350 off1 when you switch to Verizon, with a select trade-in and select Unlimited plans. Plus, you’ll get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+2 included on Play More and Get More Unlimited plans for all your content needs.

Verizon customers can get up to $400 off3 when upgrading and purchasing select smartphones with select trade-in phones and select Unlimited plans.

Black Friday smartwatch deals

If a smartwatch is on your list, get $50 off4 Samsung Galaxy Watch or get Samsung Galaxy Watch for $99.99 when you purchase any Android phone.5

Black Friday tablet deals

Our great Black Friday Deals extend to tablets too. Get Samsung Tab S5e for $199.99,6 or get it for $99.99 when you purchase one of our best Androids.7 Or, choose from a number of other models and save $100 on our best tablets.8

Black Friday home deals

Among the many deals we have for your home tech wish list, you can save $90 on Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE.9

All season long deals

For all the best Verizon Black Friday, Cyber Monday and holiday season-long deals including Apple devices and accessories, visit verizon.com/shop .

Need recommendations for gifts? Our resident tech and gadget expert has you covered.

Safety and Convenience

Consistent with the findings from the Verizon Business Retail Report that online holiday shopping is up 82%, the most convenient place to shop is anywhere you choose, and the most convenient time is anytime that works for you. Both online at Verizon.com , and via the My Verizon App, you can quickly and easily complete almost any transaction from the comfort of your own home and select from several shipping options, including free 2-day shipping, same day delivery, curbside pickup or in-store pickup.

The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority. If you prefer to shop in one of our stores, the physical and digital elements we’ve added through our Touchless Retail experience are there to ensure safe, seamless and efficient transactions. We are also shining a spotlight on the dedicated retail store employees that continue to serve the community’s needs throughout this unprecedented year. Through A Call For Kindness , we are reminding everyone that while a mask may cover our faces, underneath we’re still smiling and are all human.

To complete your holiday shopping, and for deals on Apple products, visit Verizon.com/shop .

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities. Up to $1999.99 device payment purchase with new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans & port-in req’d. Less $400 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $950 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2 The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan), and ESPN+. Access content from each service separately. The Disney Bundle is included on smartphone lines with Play More and Get More Unlimited plans (must enroll w/ Verizon by 5.31.21). Must be 18 years of age or older; subject to additional eligibility terms. You must remain on a qualified Unlimited plan to retain your Disney Bundle offer. If you switch your plan to a non-qualifying plan you will be billed $12.99 + tax/mo by Verizon for your subscription, unless you had an existing annual Disney-billed Disney+ subscription, in which case you will be billed by Disney for your Disney+ subscription (and your Disney Bundle subscription will end). One offer per eligible Verizon account. Use of The Disney Bundle is subject to the Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement. Data usage applies when accessing Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+. © 2020 Disney and its related entities.

3 Up to $1449.99 device payment purchase or full retail price purchase w/ upgrade on select Unlimited plans req’d. Less up to $400 promo credit applied over 24 mos. + less up to $400 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

4 Up to $449.99 (watch) device payment purchase or full retail price purchase req'd. Less $50 promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

5 Up to $1999.99 (Phone) device payment purchase w/ new smartphone line req’d. $319.99 (watch) device payment purchase req’d. Watch: Less $220 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

6 $479.99 device payment purchase req’d. Less $280 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR

7 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities. Up to $1999.99 (Phone) device payment purchase req’d. $479.99 (tablet) device payment purchase req’d. Tablet: Less $380 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

8 Up to $1599.99 device payment purchase req’d. Less $100 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

9 $229.99 full retail price purchase (Ring Alarm Security Kit) req’d. Less $90 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Ring does not own its own professional monitoring center but works with a leader in the industry to provide this service.