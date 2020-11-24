PANTHEON X Reveals Beta Version of Trading Strategy Market, VOLTA

Blockchain Project for the Open Financial Ecosystem PANTHEON X will be launched a full-fledged platform for purchasing and investing in trading strategies of professional traders with VOLTA

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, Korea, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unlike trading stocks and commodities, the cryptocurrency market isn’t traded on a regulated exchange. Rather, the market is open 24/7 across a growing number of exchanges.



Successful crypto traders understand that, although the market for digital currency is open nonstop, more trades are successful if transacted when global market activity is high. Outside the hours of these global markets, trading can be light, potentially resulting in weaker exchange rates and difficulty in trading your digital assets. But there is no need to care about that within the Volta platform .

VOLTA, the first trading strategy marketplace service of the open financial ecosystem platform PANTHEON X, has unveiled some of the platform structure and services ahead of its official launch.

VOLTA is a solution that combines high-level technology to technically satisfy the trading characteristics of trading advisors (high-frequency trading, algorithmic trading, large orders, etc.) by switching to an integrated platform that makes it easier to use fragmented encryption managed services. When crypto advisors and professional traders provide trading strategies to the platform, users can quickly and easily search and select the trading strategies of each expert to make strategic investments. This enables users to use professional traders’ crypto trading strategies, an integrated order book, investor management solutions, and wallets.

VOLTA is an open market platform for investors to generate revenue, allowing users to find the best trading advisors on VOLTA. In addition, investors are free to purchase strategies from all advisors. But surprisingly, users only pay a fee for the revenue.

Advisors can monetize their trading skills and algorithms with innovative digital asset management platform VOLTA. It also makes it easy to manage investors and followers and improves performance with innovative trading solutions.

The release of the Beta version is mainly aimed at providing opportunities for potential investors to use by revealing the progress of VOLTA, and recruiting advisors (professional traders) and potential partners.

VOLTA is working with globally renowned global accelerators such as Longhash ventures, SparkLabs, and Plug & Play.

If you are interested in VOLTA, you can check it out at VOLTA .

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X aims to build a blockchain-based crypto trade consulting and management platform and a reliable network that allows anyone to trade safely and transparently. PANTHEON X will maximize the participant's profit by providing a decentralized smart economic infrastructure. Furthermore, PANTHEON X will ultimately provide a blockchain-based infrastructure in which participants will self-govern the financial system by transforming it into an efficient system.

