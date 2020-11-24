Surveillance Radars Market to Reach USD 11.78 Billion by 2027; Deployment of UAVs to Enhance Battlefield Operations will Favor Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered are Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), FLIR Systems Ltd. (The U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Leonardo S.P.A (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.), Raytheon Technologies (The U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.), BAE Systems (The U.S.), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surveillance radars market is set to gain traction from the rising investments by the U.S. in the deployment of surveillance radar-based unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for enhancing battlefield operations. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Surveillance Radars Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval, and Space), By Application (Commercial, Military, Homeland Security, Others), By Radar Type (Short Range Surveillance Radar, Medium-Range Surveillance Radar, and Long Range Surveillance Radar), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the market size was USD 7.33 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.78 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Pandemic to Hamper Growth by Declining Demand for New Defense Agreements

The aerospace and defense industry is experiencing huge economic losses on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is mainly occurring because of the rising disruptions in the supply chain ecosystems of various companies. Government bodies are also imposing stringent rules, such as lockdown and social distancing to prevent transmission. It is resulting in the cancellation or lower demand for new defense agreements. Our reports will help you pave the way towards success even under such difficult circumstances by selecting the right strategy.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/surveillance-radars-market-104290





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Surveillance Radars Market are:

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

FLIR Systems Ltd. (The U.S.)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Leonardo S.P.A (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

BAE Systems (The U.S.)





How Did We Create This Report?

Our highly skilled team of analysts has conducted extensive primary and secondary research to gather data about the surveillance radars industry, its parent market, and peer markets. To validate this information, interviews with reputed industry experts were conducted. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were utilized to estimate the sizes of segments. Key companies were selected through secondary research by evaluating financial reports. The report also provides all the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities available in the market.





Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Border and Coastal Security Issues to Accelerate Demand

The high demand for next-generation combat aircraft from various countries, such as India, China, and the U.S. is surging. This is occurring because of its possession of high tactical capabilities required during warfare. The rising issues associated with coastal and border security is expected to augment the demand for UAVs enabled with surveillance radars. Besides, the increasing trend of modernizing military aircraft fleet would surge the number of new aircraft orders. It would also bolster the demand for surveillance radars. However, fundamental theories and techniques often limit the performances and sizes of the radar system. It may obstruct the surveillance radars market growth.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/surveillance-radars-market-104290





Segment

Long-range Surveillance Radar Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Increasing Usage of OTH Radars

Based on radar type, the long-range segment held 40.23% in terms of the surveillance radars market share in 2019. It is set to showcase the highest CAGR throughout the forthcoming years backed by the higher adoption of over-the-horizon (OTH) radars for detecting targets from longer distances.





Regional Analysis

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Renowned Companies

Geographically, in 2019, North America generated USD 3.62 billion in terms of revenue. It is set to dominate in the near future because of the presence of a large number of prominent companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to be the fastest-growing region fueled by the rising expenditure of regulatory bodies on naval-based systems and military land. The Middle East & Africa is set to exhibit significant growth in the coming years backed by the increasing number of new aircraft orders from airlines in Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Winning New Orders to Intensify Competition

The global market for surveillance radars houses numerous manufacturers that are focusing on gaining new orders from reputed agencies for their in-house products. Some of the others are trying to adopt the acquisition strategy to gain a competitive edge.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Indra bagged a new contract from Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) to offer radars and an air traffic surveillance system for Athens International Airport, Greece. It also contains the delivery of multilateration systems to identify approaching and ground aircraft.

: Indra bagged a new contract from Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) to offer radars and an air traffic surveillance system for Athens International Airport, Greece. It also contains the delivery of multilateration systems to identify approaching and ground aircraft. September 2020: Raytheon Technologies received a contract worth USD 212.8 million from the Missile Defense Agency to deliver support services for terminal high altitude area defense radars of the U.A.E. it aims to prevent them from ballistic missiles.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/surveillance-radars-market-104290





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Surveillance Radar Market Impact of COVID-19 on Surveillance Radar Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Surveillance Radars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Airborne Ground Space Naval Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Commercial Military Homeland Security Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Radar Type Short Range Surveillance Radar Medium Range Surveillance Radar Long Range Surveillance Radar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/surveillance-radars-market-104290





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Military Radar Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Airborne Radar, Ground Radar, Naval Radar), By Range (Long, Medium, Short, Very Short), By Application (Weapon Guidance, Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Airborne Mapping), By Frequency (C-Band, S-Band, X-Band, L-Band, UHF/VHF), By Component (Transmitter, Antenna, Receiver), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Air Traffic Control Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, by Point of Sale (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Airspace (Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC), Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), and Remote Tower (RT)), By Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation), By Airport Size (Small, Medium, and Large),and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027

Military Aircraft Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed-Wing, and Rotary-Blade), By Application (Combat, Multirole Aircraft, Military Transport, Maritime Patrol, Tanker, Reconnaissance & Surveillance, and Others), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Weapon System), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™