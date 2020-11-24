The market for 3D cell culture products is estimated to be worth USD 6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of over 15.5%, claims Roots Analysis
Advances in 3D cell culturing, have led to the discovery of better scaffold fabrication techniques and also enabled various parts of the process to be automated; given their numerous benefits the adoption of such solutions it therefore, on the rise
Over the years, various industry stakeholders have actively collaborated to develop and adopt 3D cell culture products and technologies, in order to explore the vast research and therapeutic potential of these products and address the challenges associated with the use of 2D culture systems. 3D systems have been demonstrated to more accurately simulate the natural tissue microenvironment and are able to facilitate better cell-to-cell and cell-to-medium interactions. Further, experts believe that, amidst the COVID-29 pandemic, such products are likely to witness a surge in adoption.
Key Market Insights
Over 310 3D cell culture products are currently available / under development
Nearly 47% of the aforementioned products are scaffold-based systems; of these, 61% are hydrogels / ECMs, 26% are micropatterned surfaces, 9% are solid scaffolds and 4% are microcarriers. Other 3D cell culturing systems include 3D bioreactors (33%) and scaffold-free systems (20%).
The applications of 3D cell culture products are vast, spanning diverse therapeutic areas
Majority of the 3D cell culture products are intended for regenerative medicine / tissue engineering related applications (30%); followed by drug discovery / toxicology screening (26%), cancer research (23%) and stem cell research (21%).
Close to 160 players are driving the activity within the 3D cell culture industry
Majority (74%) of the initiatives in this domain are led by the very small and small firms, followed by mid-sized (11%) and large players (15%). In addition, most (27%) of the players engaged in this domain were observed to be established pre-2001, followed by those (24%) established during the period 2011-2015.
Over USD 360 million was invested by both private and public investors in this field, since 2015
The maximum funding activity related to 3D cell culture products and technologies was recorded in 2018. Overall, more than 100 investors have actively financed projects / initiatives in this domain. It is worth mentioning that venture capital investors have contributed to 58% of the total capital raised in the given period of time.
Partnership activity in this field has grown at a CAGR of ~30%, between 2015 and 2020
More than 77% of the reported deals were established after 2016, with the maximum activity being reported in 2019. Majority of the partnerships inked within this domain were R&D agreements (32%), followed by distribution agreements (21%) and product development / commercialization agreements (11%).
8,400+ patents related to 3D cell culture systems and technologies were filed since 2015
Based on the intellectual property distribution across the world, R&D activity related to 3D cell culture products and technologies is largely concentrated in the US (over 49%). Majority of the patents in this domain were filed by industry players (59%) and were filed for hydrogels / ECMs and microfluidic systems.
North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 65% of the market share by 2030
The markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific are anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate (over 16%). In 2030, hydrogels / ECMs are likely to capture the largest market share (29%) in terms of revenues from product sales, followed by 3D bioreactors (22%), microfluidic systems (15%) and suspension culture systems (14.5%).
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products?
- What are the key 3D cell culture products currently available in the market?
- What are the different application areas for which 3D cell culture products are being developed?
- What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?
- What is the trend of capital investments in the 3D cell culture products market?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the 3D cell culture products market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
The USD 6.8 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the 3D cell culture products market has been analyzed across the following segments:
- Type of Technology
- Scaffold Based
- Scaffold Free
- 3D Bioreactor
- Type of Product
- Attachment Resistant Surfaces
- Hydrogels / ECMs
- Micropatterned Surfaces
- Microcarriers
- Microfluidic Systems
- Solid Scaffolds
- Suspension Culture Systems
- Application Area
- Cancer Research
- Drug Discovery and Toxicity Testing
- Stem Cell Research
- Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering
- Purpose
- Research Use
- Therapeutic Use
- Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, there is has been a surge in adoption of the 3D cell culture approach, which has considerably improved drug discovery process, and therapeutic lead screening accuracy. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following industry experts:
- Brigitte Angres (Co-founder, Cellendes)
- Anonymous (Co-founder and Vice President, Anonymous)
- Bill Anderson (President and Chief Executive Officer, Synthecon)
- Anonymous (President and Chief Executive Officer, Anonymous)
- Ryder Clifford (Director, QGel) and Simone Carlo Razzi (Chief Scientific Officer, QGel)
- Jens Kelm (Chief Scientific Officer, InSphero)
- Scott Brush (Vice President, BRTI Life Sciences)
- Malcolm Wilkinson (Managing Director, Kirkstall)
- Tanya Yankelevich (Director, Xylyx Bio)
- Walter Tinganelli (Group Leader, GSI)
- Darlene Thieken (Project Manager, Nanofiber Solutions)
The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below)engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products; each profile features an overview of the developer, details related to its financial information (if available) and recent developments, and an informed future outlook:
- 3D Biotek
- Advanced BioMatrix
- Alphabioregen
- BISS TGT
- Celartia
- Cell Culture
- CESCO Bioengineering
- Corning Life Sciences
- CN Bio Innovations
- Emulate
- Flexcell® International
- InSphero
- MIMETAS
- PBS Biotech
- REPROCELL
- Synthecon
- TissUse
For additional details, please visit
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/3d-cell-culture-market/177.html
You may also be interested in the following titles:
- STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics and Technologies Market, 2020-2030
- Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market, 2020-2030
- Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems Market, 2020-2030
