The market for 3D cell culture products is estimated to be worth USD 6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of over 15.5%, claims Roots Analysis

Advances in 3D cell culturing, have led to the discovery of better scaffold fabrication techniques and also enabled various parts of the process to be automated; given their numerous benefits the adoption of such solutions it therefore, on the rise

Over the years, various industry stakeholders have actively collaborated to develop and adopt 3D cell culture products and technologies, in order to explore the vast research and therapeutic potential of these products and address the challenges associated with the use of 2D culture systems. 3D systems have been demonstrated to more accurately simulate the natural tissue microenvironment and are able to facilitate better cell-to-cell and cell-to-medium interactions. Further, experts believe that, amidst the COVID-29 pandemic, such products are likely to witness a surge in adoption.

Key Market Insights

Over 310 3D cell culture products are currently available / under development

Nearly 47% of the aforementioned products are scaffold-based systems; of these, 61% are hydrogels / ECMs, 26% are micropatterned surfaces, 9% are solid scaffolds and 4% are microcarriers. Other 3D cell culturing systems include 3D bioreactors (33%) and scaffold-free systems (20%).

The applications of 3D cell culture products are vast, spanning diverse therapeutic areas

Majority of the 3D cell culture products are intended for regenerative medicine / tissue engineering related applications (30%); followed by drug discovery / toxicology screening (26%), cancer research (23%) and stem cell research (21%).

Close to 160 players are driving the activity within the 3D cell culture industry

Majority (74%) of the initiatives in this domain are led by the very small and small firms, followed by mid-sized (11%) and large players (15%). In addition, most (27%) of the players engaged in this domain were observed to be established pre-2001, followed by those (24%) established during the period 2011-2015.

Over USD 360 million was invested by both private and public investors in this field, since 2015

The maximum funding activity related to 3D cell culture products and technologies was recorded in 2018. Overall, more than 100 investors have actively financed projects / initiatives in this domain. It is worth mentioning that venture capital investors have contributed to 58% of the total capital raised in the given period of time.

Partnership activity in this field has grown at a CAGR of ~30%, between 2015 and 2020

More than 77% of the reported deals were established after 2016, with the maximum activity being reported in 2019. Majority of the partnerships inked within this domain were R&D agreements (32%), followed by distribution agreements (21%) and product development / commercialization agreements (11%).

8,400+ patents related to 3D cell culture systems and technologies were filed since 2015

Based on the intellectual property distribution across the world, R&D activity related to 3D cell culture products and technologies is largely concentrated in the US (over 49%). Majority of the patents in this domain were filed by industry players (59%) and were filed for hydrogels / ECMs and microfluidic systems.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 65% of the market share by 2030

The markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific are anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate (over 16%). In 2030, hydrogels / ECMs are likely to capture the largest market share (29%) in terms of revenues from product sales, followed by 3D bioreactors (22%), microfluidic systems (15%) and suspension culture systems (14.5%).

The USD 6.8 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the 3D cell culture products market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Technology

Scaffold Based

Scaffold Free

3D Bioreactor

Type of Product

Attachment Resistant Surfaces

Hydrogels / ECMs

Micropatterned Surfaces

Microcarriers

Microfluidic Systems

Solid Scaffolds

Suspension Culture Systems

Application Area

Cancer Research

Drug Discovery and Toxicity Testing

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering

Purpose

Research Use

Therapeutic Use

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, there is has been a surge in adoption of the 3D cell culture approach, which has considerably improved drug discovery process, and therapeutic lead screening accuracy. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following industry experts:

Brigitte Angres (Co-founder, Cellendes)

Anonymous (Co-founder and Vice President, Anonymous)

Bill Anderson (President and Chief Executive Officer, Synthecon)

Anonymous (President and Chief Executive Officer, Anonymous)

Ryder Clifford (Director, QGel) and Simone Carlo Razzi (Chief Scientific Officer, QGel)

Jens Kelm (Chief Scientific Officer, InSphero)

Scott Brush (Vice President, BRTI Life Sciences)

Malcolm Wilkinson (Managing Director, Kirkstall)

Tanya Yankelevich (Director, Xylyx Bio)

Walter Tinganelli (Group Leader, GSI)

Darlene Thieken (Project Manager, Nanofiber Solutions)

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below)engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products; each profile features an overview of the developer, details related to its financial information (if available) and recent developments, and an informed future outlook:

3D Biotek

Advanced BioMatrix

Alphabioregen

BISS TGT

Celartia

Cell Culture

CESCO Bioengineering

Corning Life Sciences

CN Bio Innovations

Emulate

Flexcell ® International

International InSphero

MIMETAS

PBS Biotech

REPROCELL

Synthecon

TissUse

