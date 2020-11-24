Be a Lifesaver for Coastline College Students This #Giving Tuesday

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, CA,, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giving Tuesday is the charitable response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, a day of giving held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is the way to kick off the philanthropic holiday season and inspire people to give back in impactful ways to those in need by donating to charitable causes. Coastline College is participating in #GivingTuesday and is asking the collective help of alumni, employees, local businesses, and the community to join our "Save Our Students” campaign for this #GivingTuesday. This worldwide day of generous giving begins next Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020.

Coastline students continue to be affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. Vulnerable students need urgent financial assistance for food, rent, basic necessities, childcare, textbooks, tuition, and more. Your donation, on Giving Tuesday, can help these students stay afloat, by providing emergency funds to assist students with shortcomings that would otherwise force them to drop out of college.

Coastline’s "Save Our Students” #GivingTuesday campaign will benefit Coastline students and such programs as the Coastline Promise, Veterans Resource Center (VRC), the General Scholarship Fund, and the Special Programs and Services for the Disabled (such as those participating in the Acquired Brain Injury Program or students with Intellectual Disabilities).

Coastline College is committed to our student success and provides an array of support programs and services to meet the diverse needs of our students, including financial assistance with tuition, textbooks, laptops, housing, food banks, counseling, health care, disability accommodations, and more, through scholarships, endowments, and other financial programs. To ensure that our student community will continue to receive these programs, we rely on the support and generosity of our community

Please challenge yourself this December 1, 2020, to join our "Save Our Students” campaign and help make a positive impact on someone’s life. Every donation received will go to making these things possible for those in need. During this season of thanks, we are moved by every gift no matter the amount or designation.

Please help us next Tuesday and join our #GivingTuesday “Save Our Students" campaign fundraiser. Donations can be made online at https://www.coastline.edu/events/giving-tuesday-2020.php beginning on the morning of December 1, 2020. If you require assistance processing your gift, please call (714) 241-6154 or email Coastline College Foundation at foundation@coastline.edu

Spread the word! Post to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: #GivingTuesday #SOS4Students and share why you donated in support of the Coastline College Foundation

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

