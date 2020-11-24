Sompo International Hires Paul Shedden as Head of Portfolio Design, Pricing and Analytics for Global Insurance

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Mr. Paul Shedden will join the organization as the Head of Portfolio Design, Pricing and Analytics for global Insurance. Based out of London, Mr. Shedden will report to Mr. Chris Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Sompo International Commercial P&C, bringing together all the key analytical functions for the Global Insurance segment. Mr. Shedden will also join the Insurance Executive Leadership Team.



Mr. Shedden comes to Sompo International from AXA XL where he served as the Head of Enterprise Data Insurance Pricing, Advanced Analytics & Innovation. With more than 25 years’ experience in this sector of the industry, Mr. Shedden brings a unique perspective to Sompo International’s process of portfolio design, technical pricing and performance management, where he will be supported by a diverse team of experts from key regions from around the world.

Mr. Gallagher commented, “We are pleased to have Paul join Sompo International, bringing his vast experience in leading similar operations at some of the most well-respected global organizations. Paul has achieved great success in running talented and successful departments across multiple regions as well as implementing innovative solutions for growing and diverse portfolios. His proven track record, history of success and extensive global experience aligns perfectly with Sompo International’s strategic direction, and I am delighted to welcome him to our senior Insurance segment leadership team.”

Mr. Shedden added, “I am excited to join Sompo International as the organization continues on its ascent to becoming one of the top global insurance carriers. Mr. Gallagher has a strong strategic vision for the company’s future, and I am looking forward to working alongside him and the exceptional global Insurance leadership team at Sompo International.”

