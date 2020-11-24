Loop Media, Inc. Announces Former MTV, Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox Executive Greg Drebin as Loop Media Studios Chief Content and Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- Glendale, CA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), the first media company focused on fully integrated 360-degree engagement of music videos and other premium content for consumers and businesses (OTC: LPTV), today announced former MTV, Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox Executive Greg Drebin as Loop Media Studios Chief Content and Marketing Officer.



Drebin will be tasked with creating the content and brands that reach Loop Media’s rapidly growing footprint across out-of-home businesses and consumer-facing channel platforms. Additionally, he will be responsible for the creative and marketing initiatives of Loop Media and its business and consumer-facing brands.

With a thirty-year career in the entertainment industry, Drebin has established himself as an innovative television and marketing executive with extensive global programming and digital platform experience.

Previously, Drebin was Executive Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Publicity and Research at 20th Century Fox Television Distribution, where he oversaw the marketing and promotion of 20th Century Fox Television’s series and films across international linear broadcast channels, SVOD and streaming services.

Over the previous six years, Drebin served as Senior Vice President of Programming and Marketing at Warner Bros. International TV Branded Services, where he was responsible for over 50 channels and services in more than 35 countries, with annual revenues of +$200M. He also supervised the development, branding, programming, launching and marketing of WarnerTV international linear channels, SVOD and streaming services in Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Prior, Drebin was the Executive Vice President of the International Music Feed at Universal Music Group, in which he was responsible for channel launch and brand development including all on-air creative content and all aspects of programming, marketing and production.

Previously—throughout his ten-year tenure at MTV: Music Television, Viacom—Drebin climbed the ranks where he ultimately served as Senior Vice President of Programming and Production. Drebin was responsible for all programming and production, including Studio Production and Program Development, Program Scheduling, Acquisitions, Specials and On-Air Promotions.

The announcement marks a reunion for Drebin and Andy Schuon, Head of Loop Media Studios, to whom Drebin will report. Schuon and Drebin have a long history, having worked together at MTV, CBS Radio and Universal’s IMF: International Music Feed Network, which they co-founded.

“Greg and I have had a hand in moving music and pop culture together at some of the defining businesses in media,” said Schuon. “I am excited to reignite our creative partnership at Loop Media Studios. Greg is an extraordinarily talented executive who will no doubt further establish Loop Media Studios as a leader in video and audio content services.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc is the first media company focused on fully integrated 360-degree engagement of music videos and other premium short-form content by consumers and businesses. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and CTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

