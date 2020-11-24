Pico Interactive’s Neo 2 Eye Virtual Reality Headset Named to TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020 List

Named “The Corporate VR Solution,” the Neo 2 Eye was built with true enterprise functionality in mind

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico Interactive, a global tech company that develops innovative virtual reality (VR) and enterprise solutions, announced TIME has selected its Neo 2 Eye virtual reality headset as one of the “Best Inventions of 2020” in the Augmented and Virtual Reality category. TIME deemed the Neo 2 Eye “The Corporate VR Solution” for its eye-tracking software, noting Pico’s foundational goal to meet enterprise needs.



Pico’s Neo 2 Eye VR headset features best-in-class 4K resolution, enterprise functionality, six degrees of freedom (6DoF) and spatial stereo speakers. In addition, it improves daily enterprise operations with Tobii’s eye-tracking technology, giving businesses the ability to better understand customer behavior, enhance training efficiency, improve productivity and increase worker safety. The headset has an all-PU facial interface and unique counterbalanced design, providing both comfort and hygienic conditions to the wearer.

“All Pico headsets are developed to innovate and optimize the enterprise experience – and the Neo 2 Eye is no exception. From conversations with current and prospective customers alike, we found a need in the enterprise VR space for an untethered 6DoF headset that provides deeper analytics with eye-tracking,” said Henry Zhou, CEO of Pico Interactive. “The Neo 2 Eye makes the day-to-day easier for professionals in all industries by increasing efficiency and quality, while also decreasing costs. Being named to TIME’s list of 100 Best Inventions of 2020 is a great achievement that showcases our continuous dedication to bringing our customers the best VR headset possible.”

After the headset’s launch in May 2020, it has become a staple for a variety of businesses across trades spanning from healthcare and education to corporate HR. HTX Labs and Strivr, for example, both use the eye-tracking software in their virtual solutions to help with employee training. Other companies using the Neo 2 Eye include Concept Health Technologies, REACT Neuro, Remmed and XRHealth.

TIME’s annual list of the 100 Best Inventions is made up of inventions that are making the world better, smarter and more fun. For this year’s list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents worldwide in addition to an online application process. Then, inventions were evaluated on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact.

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2020. For more information on Pico Interactive, visit www.pico-interactive.com.

