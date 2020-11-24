All-in-One Event Planning Software ORO Launches to Streamline the Planning Process from Start to Finish

The first-of-its-kind platform consolidates event details and logistics into one easy-to-use dashboard available online and via ORO’s app, improving planners’ workflow and efficiency

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORO , an all-in-one platform to plan and manage events, today announced the general availability of its event planning software to event planning professionals within the wedding, corporate, and nonprofit industries across the U.S. ORO is the first ever event planning tool to help event planners do it all—from managing contracts and budgets, to creating down-to-the minute timelines—all in one, easy-to-use dashboard that can be accessed via browser or mobile app.



The goal behind ORO is simple: to help planners achieve more and make the most of the time leading up to an event. The need for this technology is more evident now than ever before as event planners scramble to re-plan events in adherence to venues’ and vendors’ guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. ORO consolidates all of the spreadsheets, binders, and contracts into their purposefully designed platform that is optimized for speed and productivity. Event planners will now have all the details they need at their fingertips, which they can reference and update in real-time.

When using ORO, event planners can create individual dashboards for each event they’re coordinating. The ORO dashboard provides a suite of features to streamline the planning process which includes the ability to:

Manage vendor contracts and invoices to efficiently coordinate communication between clients and event vendors.

to efficiently coordinate communication between clients and event vendors. Create custom timelines and checklists for all involved to keep everyone on track. When creating a timeline, planners can use the tagging feature to assign items to the client or a specific vendor and add locations. ORO provides checklist templates based on the event type, and the ability to create a custom list.

for all involved to keep everyone on track. When creating a timeline, planners can use the tagging feature to assign items to the client or a specific vendor and add locations. ORO provides checklist templates based on the event type, and the ability to create a custom list. Monitor event costs and inventory with ORO’s comprehensive budgeting tool and create payment schedules for clients, both of which provide the option to notify clients and vendors with important updates.

with ORO’s comprehensive budgeting tool and create payment schedules for clients, both of which provide the option to notify clients and vendors with important updates. Quickly create custom floor plans at scale using ORO’s drag and drop capability on a venue blueprint or black canvas, which can then be used across multiple events and shared with clients and vendors.

at scale using ORO’s drag and drop capability on a venue blueprint or black canvas, which can then be used across multiple events and shared with clients and vendors. Manage attendees, their meal preferences, special requests, and more with the ORO guest list feature.



What’s more, ORO also offers a client-facing app, available for iOS and Android, to allow clients and vendors to view pertinent event details on-the-go. Event planners are able to control exactly what the client can see and send notifications when important deadlines are approaching.

“Event planning is a very meticulous and demanding profession. We’re constantly planning and re-planning the same event up until the last minute. The pandemic has only pushed additional obstacles on event planners as they navigate through restrictions, rescheduling, and the additions of smaller scale gatherings ahead of postponed events,” said Katherine Frost, event planning professional and Founder of ORO. “Until now, there has not been technology available to planners to help keep track of all the contracts, budgets, checklists, floor plans and timelines in one place. Our vision is to create the most efficient planning platform for planners that reduces busy-work and enhances planner productivity.”

The ORO platform is available online at oroplanner.com and the ORO app can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices. To learn more, sign up or receive a demo, please visit https://www.oroplanner.com/ or email us at support@oroplanner.com .

About ORO

ORO was founded by Katherine Frost, owner of the Denver-based events company, A Frosted Affair. After 10+ years in the events industry, it became apparent the technology available to event professionals was lacking. In early 2019, Katherine assembled a team to help streamline the planning process and create a truly all-in-one platform to plan and manage events. The product is ORO. Through the platform, event planners can seamlessly organize and manage event communications, logistics, and budgets while updating their clients in real time. Experience the gold standard in event planning.