InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for ev Transportation Services (evTS™) Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”), a specialty vehicle OEM that produces purpose built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and fleet management solutions, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Founded in 2015, Boston-based evTS is focused on meeting the requirements of the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets. End-user applications for evTS vehicles include, among others: parking enforcement, security patrol, utility meter reading, property and building management, sanitation, airports and seaports, university and corporate campuses, warehouses & fulfilment, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. The company’s flagship product is the FireFly ESV®, an all-electric, low-maintenance, high-performance, lightweight commercial utility vehicle specifically designed to meet the needs of essential services transportation fleet owners and operators.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with evTS, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for evTS.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders, while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states David Solomont, CEO of evTS.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide evTS the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“The essential services vehicle fleet represents an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles. These vehicles roughly translate to a $2.5 billion market opportunity each year,” states Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for IBN. “The company’s flagship vehicle, the FireFly ESV, features a durable, modular design that can be customized for various service industry applications, giving evTS a unique competitive advantage and opportunity to capitalize on this burgeoning market need. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for evTS as the company works to market its lightweight electric utility vehicle to meet the needs of numerous service applications.”

To learn more about ev Transportation Services, visit the company's corporate newsroom profile at www.IBN.fm/EVTS.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle OEM that produces purpose built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and fleet management solutions. The Boston-based company is currently focused on the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include, among others, parking enforcement, security patrol, utility meter reading, property and building management, sanitation, airports, seaports, university and corporate campuses, warehouses & fulfilment, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evts.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

ev Transportation Services, Inc.

Boston, Massachusetts

www.evts.com

202.347.3359 Office

Media@evts.com