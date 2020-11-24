Statement from HHS Chief of Staff Brian Harrison on Efforts to Increase Transparency at HHS

Today, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through a Notice published in the Federal Register announced a policy to enhance transparency at HHS by requiring that all assumptions, working papers, models, and other information used as part of any impact analysis associated with a rule or demonstration project are shared at the time the results of that analysis are publicly disclosed. HHS Chief of Staff Brian Harrison issued the following statement:

“We are providing needed transparency by requiring the Department to show its math so the American people can know and challenge the methods government uses to calculate effects of regulations it imposes on them.”

Frequently Asked Questions on Public Access to Materials Underlying Impact Analyses *

*This content is in the process of Section 508 review. If you need immediate assistance accessing this content, please submit a request to digital@hhs.gov.