Company Announcement Date: November 23, 2020
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared shellfish (shrimp)
Company Name: Whole Foods Market
Product Description: Popcorn chicken with sweet chili sauce

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling packaged popcorn chicken with sweet chili sauce across 26 stores in Northern California and Reno, Nevada. The product is being recalled because it may contain undeclared shellfish (shrimp) that was not listed on the product label due to mislabeling. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products were sold at the below Whole Foods Market locations. The product was sold in plastic containers in the prepared foods department and was labeled as “Popcorn Chicken Shaker with Sweet Chili” with sell by dates through Nov. 27, 2020. The product can be identified by the PLU number 81789 on the scale label near the UPC. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. The issue was identified as a result of a customer complaint and one illness has been reported to date.

The product was sold at the following Whole Foods Market stores:

777 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126

731 East Blithedale Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941

1146 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95118

1710 41st Ave, Capitola, CA 95010

2001 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

390 Coddingtown Mall, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

270 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom, CA 95630

1765 California St, San Francisco, CA 94109

230 Bay Place, Oakland, CA 94612

800 Del Monte Center, Monterey, CA 93940

1150 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112

774 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA 94301

621 E Washington St, Petaluma, CA 94952

1001 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678

1010 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA 94403

340 3rd St, San Rafael, CA 94901

100 Sunset Dr, San Ramon, CA 94583

2732 Augustine Dr Ste 1600, Santa Clara, CA 95054

911 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

1181 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

201 W Napa St, Sonoma, CA 95476

3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

20955 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014

150 E McKinley Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086

1333 E. Newell Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

6139 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.