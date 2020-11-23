COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement
Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling packaged popcorn chicken with sweet chili sauce across 26 stores in Northern California and Reno, Nevada. The product is being recalled because it may contain undeclared shellfish (shrimp) that was not listed on the product label due to mislabeling. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The affected products were sold at the below Whole Foods Market locations. The product was sold in plastic containers in the prepared foods department and was labeled as “Popcorn Chicken Shaker with Sweet Chili” with sell by dates through Nov. 27, 2020. The product can be identified by the PLU number 81789 on the scale label near the UPC. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. The issue was identified as a result of a customer complaint and one illness has been reported to date.
The product was sold at the following Whole Foods Market stores:
- 777 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126
- 731 East Blithedale Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941
- 1146 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95118
- 1710 41st Ave, Capitola, CA 95010
- 2001 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
- 390 Coddingtown Mall, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
- 270 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom, CA 95630
- 1765 California St, San Francisco, CA 94109
- 230 Bay Place, Oakland, CA 94612
- 800 Del Monte Center, Monterey, CA 93940
- 1150 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
- 774 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA 94301
- 621 E Washington St, Petaluma, CA 94952
- 1001 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678
- 1010 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA 94403
- 340 3rd St, San Rafael, CA 94901
- 100 Sunset Dr, San Ramon, CA 94583
- 2732 Augustine Dr Ste 1600, Santa Clara, CA 95054
- 911 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
- 1181 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
- 201 W Napa St, Sonoma, CA 95476
- 3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
- 20955 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014
- 150 E McKinley Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
- 1333 E. Newell Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
- 6139 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502
Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.