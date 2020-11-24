Orthopedic Devices Market to Showcase 4.3% CAGR and Hit USD 71.67 Billion by 2026; Rising Number of Knee & Hip Replacements Procedures to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Orthopedic Devices Market Research Report Are Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, Wright Medical Group N.V., Össur Corporate, Globus Medical and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthopedic devices market is set to gain traction from the ever-increasing geriatric population across the world. As per a research published in 2015 by the United Health Foundation, every year, more than 300,000 adults belonging to the age group of 65 years and above are estimated to be hospitalized for hip fractures. Besides, around 30% of seniors fall per year. It is further leading to higher number of orthopedic injuries.

The study further mentions that the orthopedic devices market size stood at USD 51.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 71.67 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. North America procured USD 23.86 billion orthopedic medical devices market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the presence of adequate reimbursement policies, as well as surging incidence of orthopedic surgeries.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2019 – Integra LifeSciences announced that it has signed a license and development agreement with Consortium of Focused Orthopedists, LLC (CFO), for a short stem and stemless shoulder system. This enabled Integra LifeSciences to add in extremity orthopedics portfolio, which is a fast-growing segment of the shoulder arthroplasty market to accelerate growth opportunities globally.

August 2019 – Globus Medical acquired all the assets of privately-owned StelKast, a manufacturer of implants and instruments for hip and knee replacement. The company expanded into cranial procedures, as well as arthroplasty, with disruptive and differentiated products with their robotic technology. The company is willing to launch a commercial robotic system for joint reconstruction applications in late 2020.





Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Diseases to Drive Growth

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, a provider of educational programs for allied health professionals and orthopaedic surgeons, published a report that affirms that every year in the Unites States alone, approximately 6.8 million patients suffering from several orthopedic injuries come to medical attention.

It proves that the rising prevalence of orthopedic injuries and musculoskeletal diseases is further resulting in agonizing physical pain and limited mobility. It is expected to propel the orthopedic devices market growth during the forthcoming years. However, the surgical procedure is very expensive in nature. It may hamper the growth of the market.





Joint Reconstruction Segment to Lead Backed by Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Based on type, the market is grouped into joint reconstruction devices, dental implants, trauma devices, spinal devices, orthobiologic devices, arthroscopy devices, trauma devices, and others. Out of these, in 2018, the joint reconstruction segment held 35.8% in terms of orthopedic devices market share and is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

This growth is attributable to the rising number of procedures, namely, extrementies and shoulder reconstructions, hip and knee replacements, and other similar procedures associated with joints. The arthroscopy devices segment is likely to expand at fast pace owing to the increasing emergence of novel products and upsurging cases of soft tissue injuries related to sports.





High Purchasing Power of the Masses to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is fragmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe. Amongst these, North America procured USD 23.86 billion orthopedic medical devices market revenue in 2018.

This growth is attributable to the presence of adequate reimbursement policies, as well as surging incidence of orthopedic surgeries. Apart from these, availability of state-of-the-art treatment options and rising awareness among the patient pool regarding the presence of these advanced devices would contribute to the market growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to generate the second-largest market share in the coming years on account of the rising healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness campaigns about unique products. Asia Pacific would showcase a considerable CAGR because of the growing patient pool and increasing purchasing power of the masses in the developing nations, such as China and India.





Global Orthopedic Devices Market Segmentations:

By Type

· Joint Reconstruction Devices

o Knee

o Hip

o Extremeties

· Spinal Devices

o Spinal Fusion Devices

o Spinal Non- Fusion Devices

· Trauma Devices

· Arthroscopy Devices

· Orthobiologic Devices

· Dental Implants

o Endosteal Implants

o Superperiosteal Implants

o Transosteal Implants

· Others

By End User

· Hospitals

· Orthopedic Clinic

· Ambulatory Surgical Centers

· Others

By Geography

· North America (U.S. and Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





