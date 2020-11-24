American Academy of Home Care Medicine Partners with Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Offer Online Clinical Documentation Education for Members

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced a partnership between TRHC’s Capstone Performance Systems service line and the American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM). As part of the partnership agreement, AAHCM will offer the newest program product from Capstone, Clinical Documentation Excellence (CDE) Online Education, to AAHCM members at a discounted rate, and Capstone will participate in AAHCM’s Industry Relations Council (IRC).



“We are delighted to welcome Capstone to the IRC,” said Brent Feorene, Executive Director of AAHCM. “Capstone’s participation in the IRC furthers the Academy’s long-standing commitment to creating partnerships that ensure members have access to best-in-class tools, information, and the support they need.”

The CDE Online Education program provides expert training in clinical documentation for compliance and revenue optimization with the convenience of 24/7 access. More than ten hours of focused content such as risk adjustment methodology, the provider’s role in risk adjustment, and documenting specific conditions is included.

“We are excited to offer this new online education that instructs providers in accurate and concise documentation, an important component in risk-based contracting from both a compliance and revenue perspective,” stated George W. Brett, MD, Capstone’s Senior Vice President for Consulting Services and Chief Medical Officer.

The CDE Online Education curriculum was developed by risk adjustment experts for physicians and other clinicians who provide care in value-based settings, including Programs of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicare, and Accountable Care Organizations.

Capstone is a service of TRHC’s CareVention HealthCare division.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions empowering healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. Utilizing its proprietary medication decision science technology, MedWise™, TRHC improves patient outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, and lowers healthcare costs. Additionally, TRHC provides an extensive clinical telepharmacy network across the U.S. Our solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies nationwide to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About CareVention HealthCare

CareVention HealthCare offers comprehensive, integrated solutions and services for value-based care organizations, including for every stage of Programs of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), from PACE exploration at the state and organizational levels through start-up and ongoing operations. Integrated end-to-end services assure regulatory compliance, participant health and safety, efficient workflows, and optimized financial management. For more information, visit CareVentionHC.com.

About Capstone Performance Systems

Capstone Performance Systems, a CareVention HealthCare company, provides clinical documentation training and Medicare risk adjustment services to value-based care organizations. Services including auditing and concurrent coding ensure compliance and optimal reimbursement. For more information, visit CapstonePerformanceSystems.com.

