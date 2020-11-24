New Book The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom Outlines the Award-Winning “5 Pillars of Security Framework”™

Cybersecurity Expert Mathieu Gorge Delivers Strategies and Best Practices for Board Members, C-Suite and Cyber Accountability Decision Makers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VigiTrust founder and CEO Mathieu Gorge today announced the availability of his new book, The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom. Published by ForbesBooks and based on Gorge’s 5 Pillars of Security Framework™, the book shares strategies and best practices for board members, the C-suite and key decision makers tasked with tackling the cyber accountability challenges of today and the next decade.



Cyber threats and regulatory compliance challenges are increasing every day, and senior leadership teams and CxOs are struggling to understand and respond to them effectively. Just as hackers constantly discover new vulnerabilities and develop fresh attack schemes, companies must continually evaluate the methodologies, tools and protocols to protect against them. Success is impossible unless decision makers fully understand the components and philosophies that comprise a cybersecurity program.

The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom looks at cybersecurity through the lens of Mathieu Gorge’s 5 Pillars of Security Framework™. This simple, proven and industry-agnostic methodology enables businesses of all sizes to map cybersecurity risks, implement a cybersecurity strategy, and demonstrate cyber accountability to regulators, government bodies and law enforcement agencies.

“For decades, I have helped organizations and their CxOs understand that security is a journey, not a destination,” said Gorge. “The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom addresses the growing divide between what must be done and what boards are willing to do - and provides the real-world advice necessary to meet this challenge.”

The book features a foreword by Christopher Mock, director of eCrime, Digital and Cyber Forensics for Deloitte, as well as guest chapters by several cybersecurity, data protection and information governance experts. These chapters cover a range of topics, including PCI DSS compliance, HR cybersecurity risk, and the intersection of cybersecurity and business digitization.

Guest authors include: James Grundvig, author and tech journalist; Nina Shulepina, Banking Compliance Professional and Member Of The VigiTrust Global Advisory Board; Cathy C. Smith, founder, Women in Tech NJ & NY; Marco Antonio Soriano, CIO, The Soriano Group & Family Office; Robert K. Gardner, president, New World Technology Partners; Nick Vigier, CXO advisor - cyberstrategy, Coalfire; Ed Adams, president and CEO, Security Innovation; Marie-Christine Vittet, VP of compliance, Accor; Cecile Martin and Thibaud Lauxerois, managing partner and attorney (respectively) of the Ogletree Deakins Paris office; and Alex Abramov, Past President, ISACA New York Metropolitan Chapter.

About the Author:

Mathieu Gorge is the CEO and founder of VigiTrust, providing Integrated Risk Management (IRM) SaaS solutions to clients in 120 countries across various industries. He helps CEOs, CxOs, and boards of directors handle cyber accountability challenges through good cyber hygiene and proactive cybersecurity compliance programs. He is a multi-award winning CEO and an established authority on IT security, information governance and risk management, with more than 20 years international experience.

More About this Title:

The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom by Mathieu Gorge is now available in digital format through ForbesBooks, and can be purchased on Amazon.com. It has 270 pages and retails for $29.95. Physical copies will ship in early 2021.

