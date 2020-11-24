New COVID Screening App Provides Simplified Mobile Solution for Businesses and Organizations of all Sizes

Easy, affordable and secure, saniTrakr is a paperless health screening and contact tracing tool

/EIN News/ -- SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses across Canada adapt to new COVID restrictions, a Northern-Ontario company has created an easy-to-use mobile tool to help organizations implement the necessary contact tracing and health screening protocols. Fully secure and using unique QR codes, saniTrakr is a versatile web-based app that allows organizations to manage both the health and contact information of any visitor whether an employee, client, participant or customer – prior to the point of entry.



Starting from $24.99 per month, saniTrakr offers health screening and contact tracing in one inclusive platform. With a built-in screening capability, organizations of any size can use saniTrakr to offer mobile health questionnaires pre-arrival. For businesses only requiring contact tracing, saniTrakr uses unique QR codes and any smart-phone device to obtain visitor contact information.

Upon completion of a questionnaire or submission of contact information, all data is securely stored and can be accessed through an Online Management Console allowing an assigned administrator to track historical data and submit reports to local public health units.

Designed with the end user in mind, saniTrakr is customizable according to unique business or organizational needs. “Each organization has its own requirements for capturing COVID-related information,” says saniTrakr co-founder, Robbie Saunders. “Whether it’s a manufacturer ensuring safety protocols are being met for employees, a medical office checking in patients, a sports organization or school taking attendance, or a restaurant welcoming guests, saniTrakr is a contactless solution for any organization or business, regardless of size. The customizable platform allows organizations to speed up their pre-screening process, eliminate paperwork and securely access records for future reference. It’s simple, efficient and affordable,” he says.

