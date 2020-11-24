Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SEngine Precision Medicine to Present Data from Predictive Value of PARIS® Test in Breast Cancer Patients at 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEngine Precision Medicine, a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived tumor organoids, today announced that data from a study summarizing the predictive value of the PARIS® Test in breast cancer patients will be presented virtually as a poster session (PS04/01) at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Details related to the poster presentation are as follows:
Title: Clinical and genomic correlation of a CLIA certified organoid based functional test in breast cancer patients
Lead Author: Astrid Margossian, MD, PhD
Senior Author: Carla Grandori, MD, PhD
Poster Session: Poster Session 4: Response Prediction Biomarkers I (PS04/01)
Poster Session Date: December 9, 2020 at 8:00 am CT

About the PARIS® Test 
The PARIS® Test is based on the capability to propagate patient-specific cancer cells as organoids outside the body and is applicable to all solid tumors including colon, breast, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Organoids are cancer-derived cells grown in 3D outside the body, which maintain the functionality of the original tumor as well as its genomic characteristics. For cancers where a treatment path is not clear, such as many metastatic and recurrent cancers, the PARIS® Test provides crucial information to treating physicians to match the right drug to the right patient.

About SEngine Precision Medicine
SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. is a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived organoids grown ex-vivo utilizing patient specific tumor cells. As a spin-out from the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, SEngine is leveraging over two decades of R&D in diagnostics and drug discovery. The Company is commercializing the PARIS® Test, a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with organoids, robotics, and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA certified PARIS® Test generates predictive drug sensitivity reports for patients with solid tumors. SEngine is also pursuing drug discovery via strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical / pharma companies leveraging its precision oncology platform.

Discover more at SEngineMedicine.com and follow the latest news from SEngine on Twitter at @SEngineMedicine and on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Stephanie Carrington
stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com
646-277-1282 


