Quanta Appoints John S. Lipman as President of North America

Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 24 November 2020: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a British medical technology company developing innovative dialysis products and services, announces the appointment of John S. Lipman as President of North America.

John will lead Quanta’s commercial operations and activities in the United States. He is already working to set up operations and to prepare for commercial launch, which is planned to follow soon after 510(k) clearance is obtained from the FDA for the company’s portable haemodialysis system SC+. He is also joined by Deborah Singer and Michelle Gazella as Head of Chronic Sales and Head of Clinical Support, respectively, bringing more than 40 years’ sales and clinical dialysis experience, with both holding senior positions at Fresenius Medical Care and NxStage.

John has over 25 years of leadership experience, developing and leading pre-launch and commercial companies across the medical device industry. John began working with Quanta as a consultant, and before that was Chief Commercial Officer at NightBalance for four years prior to its acquisition by Philips, where he was responsible for leading the US launch of the Lunoa sleep therapy device. At ApniCure John was Vice President of Marketing & Sales for eight years, where he deployed and expanded a US sales team to launch a new treatment for Obstructive Sleep Apnea. John has also held positions at FoxHollow Technologies and two Johnson & Johnson subsidiaries, LifeScan and Scios. He graduated from California Polytechnical State University and holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of San Francisco.

John E Milad, CEO of Quanta, said: “I’m delighted that John has joined Quanta's executive team. He brings a wealth of experience in launching novel medical products and building successful commercial organisations. I look forward to working with him to establish our US operations and bring SC+ to the world’s largest dialysis market.”

Commenting on his appointment, John Lipman said: “I’m excited to be leading Quanta’s US business development and commercial activity at such an important time in the company’s development. SC+ represents a unique and disruptive opportunity for the US haemodialysis market, which rarely sees any innovation. In an industry which is notoriously slow to adapt and bring benefits from new technology to patients, Quanta is offering a versatile solution, designed with flexibility and freedom in mind that could revolutionise the way we think about kidney care. I look forward to leading Quanta’s US commercial operations and working together with the senior leadership team to bring SC+ to as many patients and healthcare professionals as we can.”

About Quanta and SC+

Based in the Midlands of the UK, Quanta is a technology-enabled provider of innovative dialysis products and services. Quanta aims to improve dialysis experiences and help people to live more freely. The lead product SC+ is a small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments — making the therapy manageable to a broad range of users across a wide range of environments.

SC+ is commercially available in the UK, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The unobtrusive, simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a compact, portable and versatile device, SC+ provides flexibility to deliver dialysis across a wide range of use environments and prescriptions.

For more information, please visit our website: quantadt.com .

510(k) Pending. SC+ is not yet available for sale or use in the USA.