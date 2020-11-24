Trash Bags Market to hit US $12.70 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Drivers, Growth Divers and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The global trash bags market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate that may be dominated by Asia-Pacific

The global trash bags market is anticipated to reach nearly USD 12.70 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Increasing demand for trash bags in the household sector may drive the demand in the market during the forecast period. Adroit Market Research report on the global trash bags market provides an extensive summary of the market from 2015 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global, regional, and country levels.

Rising healthcare concerns & hygiene necessities are expected to drive the market demand for trash bags. Also, the hygiene concerns in almost all household usage are anticipated to increase the use of trash bags, and the government authorities' strictness regarding the sorting of waste may increase the market penetration of biodegradable trash bags. Additionally, the top players such as Reynolds focus on maintaining the market withstand by the introduction of new products through innovation that may support the market demand for trash bags. For instance, “Hefty” a subsidiary of Reynolds Group a limited edition trash bag to show their product’s potential in the market, showing up its strength, size & price.

The global trash bags market has been segmented into type, material type, and application. By type, the market is further divided into drawstring bags, star sealed bags, and others. Drawstring bags are expected to foster the market demand for their daily use in households and the commercial sector. Secondly, the star sealed bags are used mainly due to its spill-proof feature additionally, other segment includes T-shirt bags and retail bags, and these are majorly used for grocery shopping through retail departmental stores or any other hypermarkets.

Region-wise Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market & accounted to have the largest market share through the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns in this densely populated region may focus on increasing the use of biodegradable trash bags. Moreover, the use of trash bags in the food & beverage production sector in this region is expected to boost the market growth in this region. Europe & North America are anticipated to have significant market growth as the need to segregate the waste according to its type in household, pharmaceutical applications, restaurant (food chain) sector, and institutions sector may increase the demand for trash bags in this region.

The proper waste management in these regions is expected to use the biodegradable bags in these regions bags in these regions. The presence of top players focusing on innovation bound to introduce new products in the waste management sector may increase the demand for trash bags. The Middle East and Latin America regions are also projected to show promising growth by 2025. The tourism sector in this region plays a key role in the utilization of trash bags, as Middle Eastern countries focus on tourism may cater to the food delivery ( food chain), restaurants in this region, that are bound to use the trash bags.

Key players serving the global trash bags market include., Four Star Plastics, The Clorox Company, Novolex, Achaika Plastics S.A, Reynolds Consumer Products, Berry Global Inc, International Plastics, Inc., Inteplast Group, Ltd, Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.), and Poly-America, L.P

