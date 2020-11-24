Here's Why 2021 Could Be another Big Year for Smart Education and Learning Market with Top Industry Leaders – Adobe, Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, SAMSUNG, and so on

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Report on Global Smart Education and Learning Market is the latest addition to the huge database of Data Bridge Market Research with Market size, growth, share, trends, revenue, top leaders and forecast. This Report Delivers an in depth approximation of the succeeding technology, Key plans, Challenges and drivers of the Smart Education and Learning Market. Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ICT industry. The growth of the Smart Education and Learning Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.



Global smart education and learning market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.67% forecast to 2026. This acceleration in the market can be attributed due to some of the major trends in the market such as growing demand for collaboration based learning, rise in the number of virtual schools and increase in the number of learning application running on mobile phones.

Global Smart Education and Learning Market Report encompasses an infinite knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. By applying market intelligence for this market report, industry expert measure strategic options, summarize successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Additionally, the data, facts and figures collected to generate this market report are obtained forms the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Smart Education and Learning Market in North America, Japan, Europe, India, Southeast Asia and China.

List of Companies Profiled in the Smart Education and Learning Market Report are:

Adobe,

Educomp Solutions Ltd.,

Cisco Systems,

McGraw-Hill Education,

NIIT,

D2L Corporation,

SAMSUNG,

Sum Total Systems,

SMART Technologies,

Ellucian Company, and More

Global Smart Education and Learning Market Segmentation:

By Product (Hardware, Software, Services, Educational Content),

By Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor-Led learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning),

(Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor-Led learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning), By Age (5-10 Years, 10-18 Years, 19-29 Years, 30-45 Years, Above 45 Years), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), User Type (Academic, Corporate),

By Age (5-10 Years, 10-18 Years, 19-29 Years, 30-45 Years, Above 45 Years), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), User Type (Academic, Corporate), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Smart Education and Learning Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart education and learning market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Market Drivers:

Boost in the connectivity of handheld devices is driving the growth of the market

Increased collaboration between hardware vendors and educational content providers is boosting the growth of the market

Surging significance of e-learning in the corporate and academic setups is contributing to the growth of the market



Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge and expertise among end users is hampering the growth of the market

Dearth of resources and infrastructure in developing markets is hindering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, SMART Technologies ULC announced that it will showcase its latest solutions for smart learning and education at International Society for Technology in Education Conference. The will showcase their attest solutions such as SMART Board interactive displays, SMART Notebook basic version, SMART Ink, SAMRT Learning Suite. This will expand the product portfolio of the company as well as provide flexibility and simple user interface which engages the students and get them connected

In June 2019, SMART Technologies ULC, collaborated with AVID, to empower schools positively and impact educational outcomes. They will improve the education outcomes by introducing digital literacy and empowerment, engagement, inquiry, collaboration. The main aim of this collaboration is to create a best possible classroom experiences from their technological solutions

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)



This section of the Smart Education and Learning Market report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers.

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Smart Education and Learning Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Smart Education and Learning Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Smart Education and Learning Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Smart Education and Learning Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Education and Learning Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Education and Learning Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Smart Education and Learning Market

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics - Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Education and Learning Market

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Education and Learning Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Education and Learning Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2019-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Smart Education and Learning Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Thanks for reading this study report; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

