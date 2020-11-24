Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Recent Drilling Results For Aurora (Björkdal), Highlighting High-Grade Extensions to Both the East and at Depth

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to provide an update on encouraging results from the Aurora extension and delineation drill programs at its Björkdal mine. These results highlight the open nature of the plunge extensions and an emerging new high-grade domain.



Aurora Drilling Highlights

Extensional drilling to the east and down plunge:

4. 8 g/t gold over a true width of 2 . 47 m in MU20-007; and

in MU20-007; and 2.7 g/t gold over a true width of 2.82 m in MU20-016

Definition drilling to the east:

8.1 g/t gold over a true width of 2.99 m in DOD2020-063; and

in DOD2020-063; and 3.0 g/t gold over a true width of 3.45 m in DOD2020-073

Surrounding veining highlights:

14 .5 g/t gold over a true width of 2.9 2 m in DOD2020-060; and

in DOD2020-060; and 38.7 g/t gold over a true width of 0. 59 m in DOD2020-074; and

in DOD2020-074; and 55.6 g/t gold over a true width of 0.28 m in MU20-018



Note: A full listing of significant drilling composites can be found in Tables 1 and 2 at the bottom of this document.

Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, commented, “We are pleased to report continued encouraging results from the Aurora extension program. These results come at a time when ore production from Aurora is ramping up and becoming the most significant ore source for Björkdal.”

Mr. Duffy continued, “With the exceptional grades seen at Aurora, its extension - both to the east and west - represents an important incremental step for Björkdal providing the foundation to bolster overall feed grade and extend mine life. We are also encouraged by some very high-grade intercepts of veins in close proximity to Aurora which will also be a focus of additional drilling going forward.”

Mr. Duffy continued, “With the current exploration focus turned to strategic development of other targets within Björkdal, we look forward to continuing the Aurora expansion program in early 2021.”

Mr. Duffy concluded, “Alongside this exploration release, a video has been prepared by Mr. Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration to further illustrate the detail in this press release, I would like to invite everyone to view the posted video here.”

Aurora Extensional Drilling

The Aurora Extensional Drilling has continued since Mandalay’s last Aurora update in June 2020. To the east MU20-016 returned an intercept of 2.82 m @ 2.7 g/t Au, indicating the plunge extent of Aurora is still open at depth. This was supported by MU20-013 with a reasonably well mineralized array of veining over 3.02 m at 1.6 g/t Au, typical of Aurora, intercepted approximately 60 m above. Higher in the system there has been a reinterpretation of Aurora veining due to new information mining and other drilling results. As a consequence MU20-007 was reinterpreted to include a high-grade composite of 2.47 m at 4.8 g/t Au that, combined with another previously reported intercept (MU20-018 at 7.21 m at 2.5 g/t Au) to the north, highlights a new enriched domain open to the east (see Figure 2).

Further drilling to the east within holes MU20-030 and MU20-032 did not intercept significant mineralization along the interpreted Aurora continuation however in both cases the footwall veining was enriched with 0.25 m at 23.5 g/t Au in MU20-030 and 0.96 m at 12.4 g/t in MU20-032 (see Figure 1). This could indicate a jump across structures of the gold endowment or an as yet unrecognised offset to the main Aurora structure. These results represent the furthest intercepts yet drilled to the east. Continuation of the extension campaign is expected in early 2021.

Surrounding Veining

As well as delineating and extending Aurora the drilling is providing grade information on the stacked set of veins that exist in both the footwall and hanging wall. As seen in MU20-30 and MU20-32, these veins are sometimes higher grade than Aurora and are an important addition to the production potential of the Björkdal mine. In the last Resource update for Björkdal, Aurora made up approximately 45% of metal in resource from veining above the marble contact with the remainder in the surrounding veining. Results from the surrounding veining within recent drilling can be found in Table 2 and illustrated within Figure 1.

Western D efinition D rilling

Due to the complicated nature of the veining and gold enrichment within and around Aurora, it is necessary to undertake targeted definition drilling to optimise ore extraction. From this drilling Mandalay has discovered that the Aurora system is also open to the west with encouraging intercepts following along the Frea Fault interaction such as 3.17 m at 3.0 g/t Au in DOD2020-075 and 4.66 m at 2.1 g/t Au in DOD2020-072. In this area approximately 15 additional continuous veins exist alongside Aurora with highlights of 0.59 m at 38.7 g/t Au in DOD2020-074 and 0.37 m at 31.7 g/t in DOD2020-075. As with the extension to the east, a drilling program will focus on extension along this trend in early 2021.

Figure 1. North-South Cross Section at illustrating the location and orientation of the new intercepts surrounding Aurora between 1550 E and 1650 E is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65c1259e-a6a4-4c35-afc4-a58fe4aa3ed8. Veining and interpreted lithology is displayed at 1600 E. The DOD series of holes are drilled further to the west and are not shown on this section.

Figure 2. Longitudinal section of Aurora illustrating the location of recent extension and definition drilling results is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98b65977-3ee7-4386-a792-d98da87f9249.

Drilling and Assaying

At Björkdal, all diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Björkdal geologists. Exploration drill hole samples (prefix MU) were sent to CRS Laboratories Oy (“CRS”) in Kempele, Finland for sample preparation and assaying. Development optimization drill hole samples (prefix DOD) were prepared and assayed at the onsite laboratory ran by Minlab AB, a subsidiary of CRS (see Technical Report dated March 30, 2020 entitled “Technical Report on the Björkdal Gold Mine, Sweden”, available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), which contains a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures).

Assaying was conducted utilizing the Pal1000 cyanide leaching processes. Mandalay’s rigorous QA/QC program included the use of standard reference samples, blanks, duplicates, repeats, and internal laboratory quality assurance procedures.

Qualified Person:

Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Charted Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

Table 1. New Drilling Composites on Aurora

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drill Width (m) True Width (m) Au Grade (g/t) Au (g/t) over min. 3m mining width Target DOD2020-058 77 80.65 3.65 2.81 0.2 0.1 Western Definition DOD2020-059 87.9 93.52 5.62 3.78 0.4 0.4 Western Definition DOD2020-060 79.65 85 5.35 4.25 0.8 0.8 Western Definition DOD2020-061 66.6 70.2 3.60 3.33 0.9 0.9 Western Definition DOD2020-063 94.25 98.4 4.15 2.99 8.1 8.1 Western Definition DOD2020-072 148.5 153.2 4.70 4.66 2.1 2.1 Western Definition DOD2020-073 142.25 145.7 3.45 3.45 3.0 3.0 Western Definition DOD2020-074 145.7 149.5 3.80 3.77 0.2 0.2 Western Definition DOD2020-075 139.05 142.25 3.80 3.17 3.0 3.0 Western Definition DOD2020-076 145.45 148.3 3.80 2.67 0.2 0.2 Western Definition DOD2020-097 121 126.6 5.55 3.50 0.7 0.7 Western Definition DOD2020-099 107.2 113.8 6.55 4.63 2.0 2.0 Western Definition MU20-007 323.45 326.2 2.75 2.47 4.8 3.9 Eastern Extension MU20-013 216.1 219.55 3.45 3.02 1.6 1.6 Eastern Extension MU20-016 271.6 276.6 5.00 2.82 2.7 2.5 Eastern Extension MU20-017 188.3 197.75 9.45 7.30 0.6 0.6 Eastern Extension MU20-030 132 135.4 3.40 2.36 0.6 0.5 Eastern Extension MU20-031 161.95 163.85 1.90 1.17 0.4 0.1 Eastern Extension MU20-032 208.25 211.15 2.90 1.89 1.6 1.0 Eastern Extension

Notes

Where True widths are greater than 3 m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width.



Table 2. New Drilling Composites Surrounding Aurora

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled Width (m) True Width (m) Au Grade (g/t) Au (g/t) over min. 3m mining width Description DOD2020-058 71.00 72.80 1.80 1.60 2.9 1.6 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-060 73.60 77.80 4.20 2.92 14.5 14.1 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-060 115.00 115.35 0.35 0.25 9.5 0.8 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-061 52.55 60.10 7.55 6.51 2.6 2.6 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-061 97.30 97.70 0.40 0.31 8.9 0.9 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-063 133.80 134.10 0.30 0.19 57.4 3.6 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-072 83.80 84.75 0.95 0.92 9.7 3.0 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-072 116.10 116.50 0.40 0.31 5.9 0.6 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-072 157.75 158.75 1.00 0.78 4.8 1.3 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-072 187.55 188.10 0.55 0.50 7.6 1.3 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-072 191.50 192.00 0.50 0.49 3.8 0.6 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-073 48.05 48.65 0.60 0.59 5.8 1.1 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-073 64.50 64.85 0.35 0.31 6.3 0.6 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-073 153.15 153.60 0.45 0.44 3.8 0.6 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-073 178.05 179.65 1.60 1.59 4.9 2.6 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-073 185.70 186.00 0.30 0.21 24.3 1.7 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-074 32.70 33.30 0.60 0.59 38.7 7.6 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-074 131.95 132.35 0.40 0.39 16.0 2.1 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-074 153.70 156.10 2.40 2.15 2.0 1.4 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-074 165.90 167.75 1.85 1.80 3.5 2.1 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-074 185.60 185.95 0.35 0.34 6.1 0.7 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-075 31.60 32.05 0.45 0.42 5.6 0.8 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-075 52.75 53.10 0.35 0.34 7.7 0.9 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-075 77.00 77.35 0.35 0.33 5.1 0.6 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-075 108.75 109.10 0.35 0.31 9.3 1.0 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-075 123.20 124.60 1.40 1.29 3.2 1.4 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-075 170.15 170.65 0.50 0.34 10.3 1.2 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-075 180.80 181.20 0.40 0.37 31.7 3.9 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-075 190.25 190.60 0.35 0.31 13.3 1.4 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-076 29.88 30.25 0.37 0.27 6.1 0.5 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-076 51.40 52.83 1.43 1.36 1.8 0.8 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-076 103.00 103.35 0.35 0.29 7.4 0.7 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-076 117.30 117.65 0.35 0.27 12.4 1.1 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-076 126.15 126.50 0.35 0.32 6.5 0.7 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-076 157.20 157.70 0.50 0.31 5.6 0.6 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-076 163.00 164.45 1.45 1.38 3.3 1.5 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-076 183.35 183.70 0.35 0.31 15.0 1.6 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-076 196.30 199.30 3.00 2.69 2.1 1.9 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-076 201.65 202.00 0.35 0.31 5.1 0.5 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-097 111.25 112.25 1.00 0.78 3.5 0.9 Foot Wall Veining DOD2020-097 166.15 166.80 0.65 0.37 7.9 1.0 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-099 112.90 113.75 0.85 0.70 4.0 0.9 Hanging Wall Veining DOD2020-099 139.55 139.95 0.40 0.29 11.2 1.1 Hanging Wall Veining MU20-007 229.30 230.00 0.70 0.61 2.7 0.6 Foot Wall Veining MU20-008A 320.05 321.95 1.90 1.90 1.4 0.9 Foot Wall Veining MU20-009A 327.05 329.00 1.95 1.07 14.5 5.2 Foot Wall Veining MU20-009A 338.40 338.85 0.45 0.27 5.9 0.5 Foot Wall Veining MU20-011 177.60 178.50 0.90 0.78 2.5 0.6 Foot Wall Veining MU20-011 271.60 273.00 1.40 0.30 7.2 0.7 Foot Wall Veining MU20-011 278.75 279.25 0.50 0.23 32.5 2.5 Foot Wall Veining MU20-011 337.45 338.65 1.20 0.29 13.9 1.3 Hanging Wall Veining MU20-011 362.20 362.75 0.55 0.26 6.2 0.5 Hanging Wall Veining MU20-011 371.60 372.00 0.40 0.31 5.1 0.5 Hanging Wall Veining MU20-012 119.70 120.00 0.30 0.29 6.5 0.6 Foot Wall Veining MU20-014 191.30 192.15 0.85 0.78 6.2 1.6 Hanging Wall Veining MU20-015 153.75 154.70 0.95 0.79 2.9 0.8 Hanging Wall Veining MU20-016 27.90 28.60 0.70 0.70 3.4 0.8 Foot Wall Veining MU20-016 224.40 224.75 0.35 0.20 12.5 0.8 Foot Wall Veining MU20-017 167.65 168.15 0.50 0.34 5.6 0.6 Foot Wall Veining MU20-018 114.20 114.65 0.45 0.44 3.7 0.5 Foot Wall Veining MU20-018 194.40 195.25 0.85 0.78 4.5 1.2 Hanging Wall Veining MU20-030 96.20 96.55 0.35 0.25 23.5 2.0 Foot Wall Veining MU20-032 155.70 156.85 1.15 0.96 12.4 4.0 Foot Wall Veining

Notes

Where True widths are greater than 3 m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 3 m are not reported in this table.