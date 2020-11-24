Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kura Oncology to Host Virtual Investor Event on December 5, 2020

Event to follow presentation of preliminary clinical data for menin inhibitor KO-539 at ASH

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual investor event to provide a review of the Company’s oral, potent and selective menin inhibitor, KO-539, following the oral presentation of preliminary clinical data at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The event will feature members of the Kura management team along with two of the investigators from KOMET-001, an ongoing Phase 1/2A clinical trial of KO-539. The virtual event will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

A live video webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com


