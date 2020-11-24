Electric Skateboard Company Ridefaboard Launches Their New All Carbon Fiber Black Carve Version 3 for $949

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Skateboard seller and manufacturer Ridefaboard have recently launched a brand new model of electric skateboard - the brand new Black Carve. This would be the third version of that model, with significant improvement over past specifications.

The company had teased the model through many sneak peeks before the final launch. It had been a highly anticipated release on their part.



The All Carbon Fiber Black Carve Version 3:



The new Black Carve is the highest standard of electric skateboard that exists in the industry at the moment with improvement over the older models like:



All carbon fiber deck

Upgraded direct-drive motors

3D Shock-Absorbing honeycomb foam Grip Tape

3A FAST Aluminum Charger

Remote with programming functionality has different braking gear

More wheels option. The current wheels we use are 100mm PU wheels. The rebound is 78a which is the same as cloud wheels.

The black carve can go up to 32 mph as top speed and has a range of 26 miles. With double suspension trucks and 78a wheels, they provide super comfortable ride experience.



As aftersale services, Ridefaboard offers 180 days free warranty and all-time customer service.



The unique features of this model are the dual direct drive motor system and the black carve remote controller.



Ridefaboard’s new direct-drive system provides an insane amount of torque and smooth acceleration. Using the highest quality of materials to last the skater thousands of miles.



30+ mph with buttery smooth acceleration and take-off power. It is best paired with Ridefaboard’s airless 105x66mm 60 Durometer rubber wheels. They also provide 150mm all-terrain wheels option.

Ridefaboard Black Remote Controller has a new ergonomic design. It features an oversized roller thumb wheel for precise control of acceleration and braking. Wireless connectivity up to 10 meters for safety



Besides Black Carve, they have two other series of products which are Black Rover All terrain electric longboard starting from $499 and Faboard gold electric skateboard with swappable battery starting from $249. As a portable electric vehicle manufacturer, they have supplied more than 25,000 electric skateboards, scooters and bikes in the past 2 years. Now they are direct to consumers which they say it is very beneficial to have direct feedback from consumers to improve the product experience and consistently improve their products.



As a lot of electric skateboards failed, ridefaboard has been in the electric skateboard industry for more than 3 years and consistently upgrade their products and services. Even though recently received some competitor’s malicious attack, it is still on its track of manufacturing the new products and upgrading their service to local US inventory and fast responding customer service to make sure the customers are taken care of well. They also build more relationships with distributors and a lot of media. For example, elskateboards, one of the top electric skateboard blogs, tested the product and will include more details of the new black carve on their blog. They also build a lot of distributor relationships to increase their selling network.



It ships to North America in the United States and Canada, in the European Union nations, in Australia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam in Asia.



About Ridefaboard:

Ridefaboard is a new kind of electric skateboard, manufactured by and for skateboarders.

For the purpose to provide customers the best price for electric skateboard, ridefaboard set a very affordable price with premium product. they provide the top quality performance electric skateboard products with incompatible price because they are the original manufacture and sell directly to customers. Meanwhile, they provide the United States local inventory and support team to fulfill any customers' questions and needs.





