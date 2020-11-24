Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,512 in the last 365 days.

Etrion Presents at Fearnley Securites Annual Renewables Seminar 2020

/EIN News/ -- GENEVA, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, announces that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Marco A. Northland, will be presenting at the Fearnley Securites Annual Renewables Seminar on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:10 pm Central European Time.

The presentation will be live online and a copy of the material will be available on Etrion’s website www.etrion.com shortly afterwards.

About Etrion
Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MWp of solar capacity and owns the 45 MWp Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

Subscribe to receive Etrion’s press releases by email as soon as they are published. Click here to subscribe

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90

Note: The capacity of power plants in this release is described in approximate megawatts on a direct current (“DC”) basis, also referred to as megawatt-peak (“MWp”).

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:30 p.m. CET on November 24, 2020.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Etrion Presents at Fearnley Securites Annual Renewables Seminar 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.