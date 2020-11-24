Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering

/EIN News/ -- JINHUA, China, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced that it closed the registered direct offering of 8,849,560 units (the “Units”) of its securities at a purchase price per Unit of $11.30 on November 23, 2020, ﻿as previously announced on November 20, 2020. The offering generated aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $100 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. Each Unit consisted of one share of our common stock, and 0.4 warrants to purchase a share of our common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $14.50 per share, a term of 30 months, are exercisable upon issuance. The Company issued a total of 8,849,560 shares of common stock and warrants for the purchase of up to 3,539,825 shares of common stock to the investors in the offering.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general working capital purposes including research and development for EV sports car models and expenditures necessary to ensure that our EV models comply with all necessary requirements for the entry into the U.S. market.

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

Pryor Cashman LLP acted as counsel to the Company and Schiff Hardin LLP acted as counsel to the placement agent in connection with the offering. PacGate Law Group provided due diligence services to the placement agent in connection with the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, and these securities cannot be sold in any state in which this offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. All offers were made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement and base prospectus contained therein. The shelf registration statement (SEC Filing No. 333-249585) relating to the offering was filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 29, 2020. A prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC on November 20, 2020 and is available at www.sec.gov.

For further details of this transaction, please see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 20, 2020 which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Fengsheng Automobile Technology Group Co., Ltd (formerly known as Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd., the “Affiliate Company”). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the Affiliate Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. Geely Group (including its affiliate) and Kandi Vehicles currently hold 78% and 22% of the equity interests in the Affiliate Company, respectively. The Affiliate Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,""expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

