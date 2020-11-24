The Boston Globe Names HqO a Top Place to Work for 2020

Magazine Honors the Best Employers in Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 13th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2020 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of November 19 and in Globe Magazine on November 22.



Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best — their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.



“From day one, HqO has been focused on creating a vibrant workplace and culture,” said Chase Garbarino, co-founder and CEO of HqO. “Every team member understands our 'Let's Go’ core values — Learning, Excellence, Truth, Speed, Goodness, and Ownership — and lives them everyday. We're proud to be named to the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work list.”

HqO’s successful company culture is a testament to the products that it provides for its commercial real estate (CRE) clients. Through the HqOS ™ operating system — which is comprised of HqO’s Tenant Experience Platform , Marketplace of best-in-class partners, and data and benchmarking platform called the Digital Grid ™ — CRE landlords are empowered to increase their asset value by taking a data-driven approach in programming and personalizing both on-site and off-site experiences for their tenants. With the proper tools at hand, they have the flexibility, efficiency, and intelligence required to effectively operate a modern commercial real estate portfolio.

“This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. “From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis.”

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they’re at it.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About HqO

For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers.

For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday.

HqO is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, and Paris. To learn more about HqO and request a software demo for your properties, visit www.hqo.co , and follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC



Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.