TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Conference Dates: Tuesday, December 1 to Thursday, December 3, 2020.

A link to the fireside chat presentation is available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

