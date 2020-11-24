Orchard Therapeutics to Present at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced that its chief executive officer, Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D. will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



The fireside chat is available for on-demand viewing under "Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.orchard-tx.com and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Orchard

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. In 2018, Orchard acquired GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Orchard now has one of the deepest and most advanced gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry spanning multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

