KidSport Launches 9th Annual Give the Gift of Sport Campaign

National not-for-profit aims to raise $250,000 and help bring the power of sport Full Circle

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KidSport™ has launched their ninth annual Give the Gift of Sport™ fundraising campaign, calling on Canadians to donate online at KidSport.ca/GiftofSport . Over 30 percent of Canadian youth under the age of 18 cannot afford to play organized sport. With the support of the Government of Canada, corporate partners, and the generosity of donors across the country, KidSport’s annual campaign—running until January 4, 2021—aims to get more kids off the sidelines, into the game, and experience the gift of sport.



“Organized sport provides our children with so many benefits. We know it can help them be healthier, but it can also help them with things like their education and social development,” says Jamie Ferguson, Chair of KidSport. “In essence, sport can provide our children with a head start on life. At KidSport we believe every child deserves that chance. Please give to our Give the Gift of Sport campaign and help make more head starts happen.”

The power of sport is in how it shapes us in those special moments - in the memories cherished today and stories told tomorrow. It nurtures our growth and strengthens our communities. “Sport has been the driving factor in shaping who I am, it has taught me all sorts of life skills and gave me the confidence to set goals and dream big when I was a kid," adds Canadian race walker and Olympian Evan Dunfee. "KidSport believes that every child should have that same opportunity and help remove the financial barriers to make that happen.”

Since its creation in 1993, KidSport has disbursed over $84M and helped over 930,000 kids from coast to coast to coast receive grants and sport introduction programming. Bryan Ezako, KidSport Canada National Manager says that now more than ever, kids need sport! "Not only for the thrill of the game, but to help strengthen their mental and emotional health." Families are facing financial strains like never before, "so we need to work together to ensure all kids get to experience the joys of being part of a team," Ezako adds.

This year, by giving the gift of sport that you received as a kid, you can help create lasting memories and fill the gap for other kids who want to play. Help bring the power of sport Full Circle and Give the Gift of Sport at KidSport.ca/GiftofSport where personal, corporate or tribute donations can be directed to any of KidSport’s 166 community chapters.

About KidSport:

KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization that helps remove financial barriers that prevent kids from playing sport by providing assistance for registration fees and sport equipment to children aged 18 and under. Through a confidential application process grants are given so they can play a season of sport. Learn more about KidSport and join the holiday conversation on Twitter @KidSport and #GiftofSport, F a cebook .com/KidSportCanada , Instagram.com/kidsport.canada or online at KidSport.ca/GiftofSport .

For more information:

Bryan Ezako

Manager, KidSport

bezako@kidsportcanada.ca

204.925.5914