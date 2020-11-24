Senet’s Dave Kjendal Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from the LoRa Alliance®

Technology Executive Recognized for Leadership and Outstanding Contribution to the Development and Delivery of LoRaWAN® Standard and Networking Solutions

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced CTO and COO, Dave Kjendal has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the LoRa Alliance®. Regarded as one of the leading technologists in the Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) market, Kjendal has been a highly active leader within the LoRa Alliance since its inception in 2015, advancing both the technical capabilities and business value of the LoRaWAN® standard.



Earlier this year, Kjendal was named to the LoRa Alliance Board of Directors and currently holds positions as the Chair of the Regional Parameters Working Group and Chair of the Risk Mitigation Task Force. Kjendal has chaired the Strategy Committee and held leadership positions on the Technical Committee, Certification Committee, Regulatory Working Group, Security Working Group, FUOTA Working Group, and the Roadmap Working Group. In these roles, Kjendal has helped define the technical direction of the LoRa Alliance, executed strategies contributing to critical aspects of the definition and timely output of LoRaWAN specifications, and led large multiyear technology projects.

“It is a great honor to receive this award and to be recognized by my peers in this dynamic and rapidly growing market,” said Dave Kjendal, CTO and COO at Senet. “I am very appreciative of the opportunity I’ve had to contribute to the growth of the LoRa Alliance and to help drive the global adoption of the LoRaWAN standard. I look forward to continuing to build on the organization’s success and tackle the technical and business challenges in today’s evolving network landscape.”

Kjendal’s leadership has also contributed significantly to the adoption of LoRaWAN throughout the IoT ecosystem. At Senet, Kjendal has driven the architecture of key technological innovations, including the company’s cloud-based network operating system and highly differentiated deployment and management models for how IoT services are delivered and monetized at mass scale. These innovations are implemented today to manage the largest public carrier-grade LoRaWAN network in the United States and Senet’s Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™), a network architecture that supports the rapid build out of pervasive and unified LoRaWAN connectivity for global device connectivity. Earlier this year, Kjendal was awarded patents in the telecommunications infrastructure market for IoT Network Controller / Server and System architecture and the Senet LVN.

“I am proud to honor Dave with this year’s lifetime achievement award,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “He has been contributing to the LoRa Alliance since the beginning and continues to serve in a variety of roles, making numerous contributions to advance the LoRaWAN standard. I am excited to congratulate him on this well-earned recognition and look forward to his continued guidance as a member of our Board of Directors.”

Operating as the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for low-power wide-area networks, the LoRa Alliance is one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector. According to industry research firm IoT Analytics, LoRaWAN has become the most adopted LPWAN technology to date, representing more than one third of all deployments globally. The market is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 42% over the coming 5 years.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com .

