Express Delivery Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Delivery Industry

Description

Global Express Delivery Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Express Delivery industry.

This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the Express Delivery Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.

In terms of key players, the report provides an insight into the competitive scenario of the market along with the key players, latest trends getting into the manufacturing arena, etc. The report also throws light into top vendors with major contributions to the Express Delivery market. 

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Express Delivery as well as some small players. At least 13 companies are included:

* FedEx
* Deutsche Post DHL
* TNT
* United States Postal Service (USPS)
* Aramex
* Deppon

The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Express Delivery market
* Online Trading
* Offline Trading

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* B2B
* B2C
* C2C

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The Study Objectives Of This Report Are:

To Analyze And Study The Global Express Delivery Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2013-2017) And Forecast (2020-2025);
Focuses On The Key Express Delivery Manufacturers, To Study The Capacity, Production, Value, Market Share And Development Plans In Future.
Focuses On The Global Key Manufacturers, To Define, Describe And Analyze The Market Competition Landscape, Swot Analysis.
To Define, Describe And Forecast The Market By Type, Application And Region.
To Analyze The Global And Key Regions Market Potential And Advantage, Opportunity And Challenge, Restraints And Risks.
To Identify Significant Trends And Factors Driving Or Inhibiting The Market Growth.
To Analyze The Opportunities In The Market For Stakeholders By Identifying The High Growth Segments.
To Strategically Analyze Each Submarket With Respect To Individual Growth Trend And Their Contribution To The Market
To Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions In The Market
To Strategically Profile The Key Players And Comprehensively Analyze Their Growth Strategies.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

....

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 FedEx
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Express Delivery Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of FedEx
16.1.4 FedEx Express Delivery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Deutsche Post DHL
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Express Delivery Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Deutsche Post DHL
16.2.4 Deutsche Post DHL Express Delivery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 TNT
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Express Delivery Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of TNT
16.3.4 TNT Express Delivery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 United States Postal Service (USPS)
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Express Delivery Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of United States Postal Service (USPS)
16.4.4 United States Postal Service (USPS) Express Delivery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Aramex
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Express Delivery Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Aramex
16.5.4 Aramex Express Delivery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Deppon
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Express Delivery Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Deppon
16.6.4 Deppon Express Delivery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 A1 Express
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Express Delivery Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of A1 Express
16.7.4 A1 Express Express Delivery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
....

