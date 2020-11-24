PayCap and RKN Token: Now Pay for Your Mobile, Internet or TV Connection With Cryptocurrencies

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely becoming a part of our day-to-day lives. There’s pretty much nothing that can be done by fiat currencies but not by cryptocurrencies, though the size and scale of their adoption remain minuscule in comparison to fiat currencies. However, that may change soon as new promising crypto projects spring up every day allowing us to do even more with our digital assets which allows you to recharge your TV connection, data connection, or mobile number easily with its exclusive RKN token.

That’s right. PayCap as the first fully decentralized platform, allows you to pay for your entertainment, communication, or data usage with cryptocurrency. Once you download and install their app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and create an account with them, you can start buying their RKN token from any of the 4 exchanges where listed and deposit the purchased tokens to your PayCap account in a few seconds. Once deposited, the tokens can be used to pay for your DTH, mobile, or internet recharge. PayCap supports 11 data (internet) operators, 36 GSM (mobile) operators and 3 TV operators on its platform right now, with more being added every month. It works in 4 countries, India, USA, UAE and Turkey; and talks are on with telecom companies of Canada and Europe to make it a truly international platform.



About PayCap and RKN Token

Both PayCap and RKN token are the properties of Orbit Network INC. which is a blockchain company with many other products and services based on blockchain. With PayCap and RKN token Orbit Network wants to emerge as the first decentralised major provider of cryptocurrency-based recharge services. Needless to say that in order to be successful they need to partner with all major telecom and TV service provider companies, and they’re trying to do that already. Reports suggest that they’ve also been successful in their efforts to some extent. That makes it one of the best and most useful cryptocurrency projects launched till date. Till now majority of people have perceived cryptocurrencies as financial instruments meant for investing and trading, but PayCap can change it by making it a medium of payment for people’s entertainment and communication expenses.

RKN Token: How to purchase it?

Now you may be wondering… all this sounds interesting, but how do I purchase the RKN token? Well, as explained above, you can purchase it from 4 exchanges where it’s listed. They’re Probit, Crex24, Catex and Stex crypto exchanges. You can purchase the token from any of these exchanges, and then deposit it to your PayCap account for doing your recharges. You can use any other cryptocurrency or fiat currency of your choice to purchase it from these exchanges.

Final Thoughts

In the end we can say that RKN token and PayCap have the potential to significantly boost the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies by creating a major use case around them. When people know that their crypto holdings can be used just like money, they’ll be more willing and ready to accept them and start using them in place of money. Overall, PayCap and RKN token are doing a great job!





Media Details

Company: Paycap

Email: info@paycap.io

Website: http://www.paycap.io/

Attachment