Solar Vehicle Market Worth $4.08 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in concerns regarding environment pollution and growth in demand for energy-efficient solutions fuel the growth of the global solar vehicle market. Region wise, North America dominated the market, and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global solar vehicle market is expected to generate $329.5 million in 2023, and is estimated to generate $4.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period, 2023–2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, market size & estimations, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6127

Rise in concerns regarding environment pollution and increase in demand related to energy-efficient solutions that can be used as alternative to fuels propel the growth of the global solar vehicle market. However, lowered operational frequency and expensive nature of integration of technology restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and ongoing research initiatives in far-field wireless charging technologies offer new pathways in coming years.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to contribute to nearly three-fifths of the total share of the market in 2023, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the advent of electric and hybrid vehicles that have a self-charging concept. However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 45.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6127

Based on battery type, the lithium ion segment is expected to hold the highest market share of the global solar vehicle market , accounting for more than half of the total share in 2023, and is projected to contribute its lead position by 2030. This is due to long-lasting capability of this type of batteries. However, the lead carbon segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 45.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Geographically, North America would account for the highest market share in terms of revenue, generating more than two-fifths of the global market in 2023, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to R&D activities and increase in investments by manufacturers for developing and offering emission free vehicles. However, Europe is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 46.3% from 2023 to 2030, owing to supportive government regulations for using low emission vehicles and manufacturing of electric vehicles by European manufacturers.

Schedule a Free Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6127

Key market players analyzed in the report are Volkswagen AG, Ford, Toyota Motor Corporation, Sono Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, Lightyear, Alke, and Hyundai Motor Company.

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Electric Vehicle Market by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), and Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle, Utility Vehicle, and Off-road vehicle) and End User (Golf Courses, Tourist Destinations, Hotels & Resorts, Airports, and Residential & Commercial Premises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Electric Bikes Market by Product Type (Pedelecs, Throttle on Demand, and Scooter & Motorcycle), Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, and Others), Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025.

Luxury Car Market by Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, and Sport utility vehicle) and Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue . An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com