Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026
Introduction
“Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Market”
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ecommerce Fraud Prevention market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ecommerce Fraud Prevention, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Ecommerce Fraud Prevention market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Ecommerce Fraud Prevention companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Market =>
• ACI Worldwide
• Fraud.net
• Adjust
• Bolt
• DataDome
• Automattic (WordPress)
• Ethoca
• Detelix
• Forter
• DupZapper
• Razorpay
• SEON
• Riskified
• Fraudlabs Pro
• NoFraud
• Kount
• Sift
• Paypal (Simility)
• IPQualityScore
• Shield
• Visa (Cybersource)
• TransUnion
• Stripe
• Subuno
• Signifyd
• Symphony Technology Group (RSA)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type:
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application:
Large Enterprise
SMES
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ecommerce Fraud Prevention market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Ecommerce Fraud Prevention market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ecommerce Fraud Prevention players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ecommerce Fraud Prevention with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Ecommerce Fraud Prevention submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Ecommerce Fraud Prevention by Players
4 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ACI Worldwide
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Product Offered
11.1.3 ACI Worldwide Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ACI Worldwide News
11.2 Fraud.net
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Product Offered
11.2.3 Fraud.net Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Fraud.net News
11.3 Adjust
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Product Offered
11.3.3 Adjust Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Adjust News
11.4 Bolt
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Product Offered
11.4.3 Bolt Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Bolt News
11.5 DataDome
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Product Offered
11.5.3 DataDome Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 DataDome News
11.6 Automattic (WordPress)
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Product Offered
11.6.3 Automattic (WordPress) Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Automattic (WordPress) News
11.7 Ethoca
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Product Offered
11.7.3 Ethoca Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ethoca News
11.8 Detelix
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Product Offered
11.8.3 Detelix Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Detelix News
11.9 Forter
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Product Offered
11.9.3 Forter Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Forter News
11.10 DupZapper
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Product Offered
11.10.3 DupZapper Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 DupZapper News
11.11 Razorpay
11.12 SEON
11.13 Riskified
11.14 Fraudlabs Pro
11.15 NoFraud
11.16 Kount
11.17 Sift
11.18 Paypal (Simility)
11.19 IPQualityScore
11.20 Shield
11.21 Visa (Cybersource)
11.22 TransUnion
11.23 Stripe
11.24 Subuno
11.25 Signifyd
11.26 Symphony Technology Group (RSA)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
