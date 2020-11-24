Smart Appliances And IoT Boost Demand For Single-Family Smart Homes

Single-Family Smart Homes Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Single-Family Smart Home Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The increasing number of connected homes and growing implementation of smart home appliances including speakers, home healthcare products, lightning systems, smart kitchen, smart furniture, and HVAC control solutions is projected to contribute to the higher demand for single-family smart homes market. The number of connected homes in the USA increased from 17 million in 2015 to 29 million in 2017 and the number is expected to continue to increase in the coming years. Therefore, this increasing implementation of smart home appliances together with a growing number of connected homes across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for single-family smart homes market over the forecast period.

Smart homes are futuristic buildings equipped with advanced electronics and wireless devices. The smart home system requires a web portal or smartphone application to interact with the automated system as a user interface. Smart home appliances include smart entertainment, smart lighting, home security and smart appliances, which are controlled by sensors, timers, switches and remote controllers.

The global single-family smart homes market size is expected to decline from $63.4 billion in 2019 to $60.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.24%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted. The single-family smart homes industry growth is then expected to recover and reach $104.20 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 19.7%. North America is the largest region in the single-family smart homes market, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

