Lux Afrique Group opens Africa’s first luxury e-commerce bou-tique, Lux Afrique Boutique

The Lux Afrique Group (www.LuxAfrique.com), in keeping with its pioneering spirit, will open the virtual doors to Africa’s very first online luxury multi-brand e-commerce store, the Lux Afrique Boutique (www.LuxAfrique.boutique), on 25 November 2020. This exclusive online shopping destination will offer clients from the African continent and around the world, the most luxurious brands in fashion, jewellery, watches, home, technology and food. Says Alexander Amosu, Founder of Lux Afrique “Pretty much every part of the world has a luxury e-commerce platform servicing the high net worth population across Asia, the Middle East and Europe, so why not Africa? I’m pleased to say that the Lux Afrique Boutique intend to change that!”

The Boutique Upon entering the online boutique, clients are presented with a selection of women’s fashion from the world's most desirable luxury brands. The seasonal collections of leathergoods and ready-to-wear are all current and what one would find in the shopping capitals Paris, Milan or London. The men’s universe features an array of the finest names in luxury, with an additional selection of grooming products. Should you not be able to find your special piece, the concierge team are on standby 24 hours a day to source and deliver any luxury product to your home. Engrained in the company ethos, Lux Afrique Boutique (www.LuxAfrique.boutique) believe in supporting Africa and providing a platform to showcase its brands. It’s only natural then that a curated selection of African fashion and lifestyle designer brands will be available in the online boutique, with more will be added. Art lovers will be particularly pleased with the online African Art room, where the continents’ foremost artists will showcase their works.

For those who adore fine jewellery and watches, the High Jewellery universe features an array of exquisite pieces from Fabergé, David Morris and Stephen Webster, together with the worlds’ foremost watch and jewellery brands. Once again, and true to company spirit, Vanleles, an African fine jewellery brand features prominently in the online boutique.

Luxury lifestyle brands that are specially created for the home, ensure that your abode reflects your style. Expect to find designer furniture, homeware and the latest audiovisual equipment like Bang and Olufsen, to decorate your residence. The shopping experience is complimented by the finest champagnes, wines and spirits, including Louis XIII and Dom Perignon, available in the world, while the highlight for any connoisseur would be discovering the Foodhall’s exceptional delicacies. The concierge team, as part of the highly personalised service, are on standby 24 hours a day to source and deliver any luxury product that you may possibly not find in the boutique. For VIP clients, a limited selection of merchandise can infact be delivered within 24 to 48 hours.

Shipping Lux Afrique Boutique (www.LuxAfrique.boutique) will deliver to 54 countries in Africa within a standard delivery time of 3 to 5 working days. For VIP clients, a limited selection of merchandise can infact be delivered within 24 to 48 hours. In addition, to celebrate your birthday and as a special gift to you, the boutique offers free shipping on your birthday.

Corporate Social Responsibility The Group strongly believe in giving back and supporting entrepreneurship efforts in Africa. With this in mind, a percentage of each sale will be ploughed back into sustainable projects supporting local businesses on the continent, allowing clients to partner with the Boutique in giving-back through their purchases, a priceless feel-good factor. The Lux Afrique Boutique (www.LuxAfrique.boutique) aims to place the spotlight on discovering and showcasing luxury African brands and artisans.

About Lux Afrique Boutique: Lux Afrique Boutique (www.LuxAfrique.boutique) is Africa's first luxury online shopping boutique revolutionising the African luxury market by delivering to all 54 countries across Africa. The Boutique, together with its 24-hour concierge service, caters for high-spending African consumers and is uniquely positioned in the high growth online luxury sector. The team are dedicated to hand-picking the world's finest, rarest and most exquisite luxury brands globally by offering it online. The curated gift service provides a completely stress-free shopping experience as a retail destination for men and women with a distinctive taste for luxury without the inconvenience of travelling to Europe.

About Lux Afrique Group: Lux Afrique (www.LuxAfrique.com), a luxurious lifestyle, 24-hour concierge service and events company catering to the needs of over 500 HNWIs (High-Net-Worth Individuals) particularly Africans earning more than one million US Dollars per annum, was founded in 2016 by Alexander Amosu. As part of the Lux Afrique Group, Lux Afrique Agency was launched in 2019 to represent sports personalities, celebrities and influencers from across Africa and worldwide. This is in addition to Lux Afrique POLO events, the Lux Afrique Conference, Lux Afrique online Magazine and the soon to be launched Lux Afrique Boutique, the first luxury online shopping platform delivering to all 54 countries in Africa.

Additional notes for Editors: According to a report by KPMG, the number of African millionaires is set to rise by 53% to 257,519 by 2024, thus setting the tone for big business in Africa. This increase indicates a pronounced shift in lifestyle trends and a growing need for a narrative to the transformation.

Similarly, according to 99Firms’ E-commerce Statistics for 2020, the e-commerce market is not only thriving, but it’s expected that more than 95% of all purchases will be conducted via e-commerce by 2040.