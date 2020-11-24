Ecotourism Venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Ecotourism for nature conservation in DR Congo
Truly, ecotourism is part of a holistic solution to a problem that if left unchecked could result in having to restock our wildernesses in the next few years’ time. ”KALEMIE, TANGANYIKA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to the dark history of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Tanganyika province, it is also one of the last remaining areas in the world where wildlife populations are facing numerous threats. Situated in the Southeastern, the Kabobo Massif consists of sub-montane and montane rainforest on the escarpment to the west of Lake Tanganyika.
— Ouma Oluoko - CEO, Oluokos Signature
Oluokos Signature, a Kenyan founded responsible company aims to create a sustainable ecotourism environment through working with communities to conserve and utilize the natural resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Tanganyika province.
This is one of the last nature’s stronghold with many endemic species of both flora and fauna that are endangered with extinction if appropriate measures are not taken.
Our sustainable ecotourism project will focus on conducting research, ethical ecotourism capacity building and conservation mentorship clubs for local schools, in order to create a sustainable environment through nature conservation.
We will put effort to increase the local and migrant population’s awareness of the social and environmental impacts of slash-and-burn and shifting practices agriculture that are associated with deforestation and forest degradation.
Having an in-depth understanding on the of lack of alternative livelihoods as a key issue that both directly and indirectly affect the ecosystem. Our response to this alongside other conservation organizations should identify feasible alternative activities that could generate income for the native communities from the natural resources sustainably.
The establishment of ecotourism in the ecosystem will safeguard the future of nature conservation, particularly in areas that are already benefiting from increased stability, tourist attraction sites and good accessibility with links to the local tourist attractions. These will in return open up the Kabobo ecosystem to increased scientific research and ecotourism opportunities.
In addition to the above, Oluokos Signature will work on a benefit-sharing scheme. Our all-inclusive mutual approach to this will be arranged to ensure that a percentage of the revenue from our ecotourism related undertakings is invested in local host communities’ developmental initiatives.
Truly, ecotourism is part of a holistic solution to a problem that if left unchecked could result in having to restock our wildernesses in the next few years’ time. Through ecotourism in DR Congo, we’ve designed this solution to tackle poverty, protect communities, conserve nature, and effect cultural change only where it’s absolutely necessary.
For us, ensuring that we have the greatest impact has meant Oluokos creating its own signature footprint. We treasure our community; we’re dearly attached to nature as we depend on it for our lifelong income. The success of our approach requires three vital ingredients: conservation, commerce, and community. It's only through your support that we can achieve these. Please, move forward and support us today. https://fundrazr.com/41iol3?ref=ab_c52Jxf_ab_5YmjX1NsQCI5YmjX1NsQCI
Ouma Oluoko
Oluokos Signature
+254 755694434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Ecotourism Venture in DR Congo By Oluokos